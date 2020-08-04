STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Sushant Singh Rajput death: Bihar Police record statement of late actor's friend Siddharth Pithani

Bollywood actor Sushant Singh Rajput

Late Bollywood actor Sushant Singh Rajput (Photo | PTI)

By PTI

MUMBAI: Bihar Police have recorded the statement of Sushant Singh Rajput's friend and creative content manager Siddharth Pithani in connection with the actor's death, an official said on Tuesday.

A team of the Bihar Police is in Mumbai to probe Rajput's death after his father lodged a complaint in Patna against the late actor's friend Rhea Chakraborty and other members of her family for allegedly abetting his suicide.

Pithani was summoned by the Bihar Police team on Monday evening and his statement was recorded, the official said.

He was staying with the actor for the past one year, police earlier said.

The Bihar Police also recorded the statement of Rajput's manager Deepesh Sawant, the official said, adding that they have so far recorded statements of 10 people.

Earlier, the Bihar Police team recorded statements of Rajput's sister, former girlfriend Ankita Lokhande, director Rumi Jaffrey, his cook, friends and doctor, he said.

Mumbai Police also earlier quizzed Pithani in connection with the actor's death.

Rajput, 34, was found hanging at his apartment in suburban Bandra on June 14.

Mumbai Police had registered an Accidental Death Report (ADR) and an investigation is underway in the case.

Till now, the Mumbai Police have recorded statements of 56 people, including Rajput's sisters, Chakraborty and some other film personalities.

An IPS officer from Bihar, Vinay Tiwari, who landed in Mumbai on Sunday for supervising the probe in the case being conducted by police from that state, was quarantined under the COVID-19 regulations in force in the metropolis.

Last week, Rajput's father Krishna Kumar Singh (74) lodged a complaint in Patna against Rhea Chakraborty and six others, including her family members, for alleged abetment to suicide.

The Patna case was registered under various IPC sections including 341 (wrongful restraint), 342 (wrongful confinement), 380 (theft in dwelling house), 406 (criminal breach of trust), 420 (cheating) and 306 (abetment of suicide).

Singh accused Chakraborty, a budding TV and film actor, of having befriended his son in May 2019 with the intention of furthering her own career.

Rajput starred in films like "Shuddh Desi Romance", "Raabta", "Kedarnath", "Chhichhore" and "Sonchiriya".

His most prominent role was that of cricketer Mahendra Singh Dhoni in the biopic "MS Dhoni: The Untold Story".

