Madhuri Dixit wishes 'dear friend' Kajol on her birthday

By ANI

NEW DELHI: Evergreen actor Madhuri Dixit on Wednesday extended an adorable birthday wish to her good friend Kajol on her special day.

The duo has seen sharing a good bond, and Kajol had also appeared as a guest on a dance reality show, that was judged by Dixit.

On Kajol's 46th birthday, the 'Devdas' actor took to Twitter to share a lovely picture and wrote: Happy Birthday to my dear friend @itsKajolDMany happy returns of the day & may God bless you with good health & happiness, always!"

In the shared picture, the duo was seen beaming with joy and flashing their smiles as they pose for a selfie.

Earlier in the day, Kajol received scores of birthday wishes from her co-stars.

Husband Ajay Devgn too shared a stunning throwback picture as he extended a heartwarming birthday wish to the 'Dilwale Dulhania Le Jaayenge' actor.