Sushant death case: Bollywood lyricist Manoj Muntashir offers office, vehicle to Bihar Police team

PATNA: Bollywood lyricists and writer Manoj Muntashir has offered his car and office for free to the Patna Police team which is camping in Mumbai to investigate the death of actor Sushant Singh Rajput.

At present, a team of four cops from Bihar is investigating the case in Mumbai by collecting evidence and recording the statements of people directly or indirectly related to the actor's death case. The cops are facing problem as the Mumbai Police has refused to facilitate accommodation and conveyance to them.

Further, the Mumbai Police has allegedly quarantined Patna SP Vinay Tiwari, who was sent to Mumbai to lead the team, at a guest house on Sunday.

Manoj Muntashir on Wednesday tweeted that if the Bihar cops are not getting any support to stay and move in Mumbai, he is ready to offer his office and car with a driver to the team. "It is reported that Bihar police is not getting any support for stay and movement in Mumbai. I'm ready to vacate my office where there is all kinds of facilities. I will give the car and driver also, the investigation of Bihar police should not stop", he tweeted.

He doubted the intention of all those against the case being handed over to the CBI. "It is clear that an attempt is being made to save a bugman and lie after lie is being told. A hapless father of 74 years of age is looking for justice", he further tweeted.

Muntashir is popular in Bollywood for his story on YouTube on the legendary literary creation of Kafan, one of the famous stories by Munshi Prem Chand.