Bigg Boss 13's Asim Riaz attacked on streets while cycling, sustains multiple injuries

The "Bigg Boss 13" contestant posted a few videos showing injuries on his knees, back, arms and thighs. He was bleeding.

Published: 06th August 2020

By IANS

MUMBAI: Model-reality TV star Asim Riaz has stated on Instagram Stories that he was attacked by some unknown people while cycling.

The incident took place on Wednesday night. The exact location is not known yet.

"I was cycling and some guys on the bike hit me from behind. Everything is cool. I still don't give up," Asim said in the videos while showing his injuries.

Fans wished for him speedy recovery.

"Get well soon. Shame on attackers," a user commented.

Another one wrote: "This is shocking. You are badly injured. Please take care."

On the work front, Asim will be seen opposite "Bigg Boss 13" contestant Himanshi Khurana in Arijit Singh's new song "Dil ko maine di kasam".

