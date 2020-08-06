STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
'Kahaani Ghar Ghar Ki' actor Sameer Sharma kills self in Mumbai's Malad

The actor was living alone in the rented flat since February adding the police were trying to get in touch with his family members.

Published: 06th August 2020 01:48 PM  |   Last Updated: 06th August 2020 01:59 PM   |  A+A-

Hindi television actor Sameer Sharma

Hindi television actor Sameer Sharma (Photo| Twitter/@ShwetaRohira)

By PTI

MUMBAI: Television actor Sameer Sharma allegedly committed suicide at his home in suburban Malad, police said on Thursday.

According to police, 44-year-old Sameer, who worked in serials like 'Kyunki Saas Bhi Kabhi Bahu Thi', 'Kahaani Ghar Ghar Ki' and 'Yeh Rishtey Hain Pyar Ke', was found hanging from a ceiling fan in the kitchen of his flat at Neha building in Chincholi Bunder locality in Malad (West) on Wednesday night.

"No suicide note was found at the spot and it is suspected he hanged himself two days back," said Sr Inspector (Malad) George Fernandes. The incident came to light when the building's watchman peeped through the kitchen window and saw him hanging.

He then alerted the other society members. Another official said that it was later when the society members informed the police who rushed to the spot and took Sharma to a hospital where doctors declared him brought dead.

The actor was living alone in the rented flat since February, he said, adding the police were trying to get in touch with his family members. "We have not found any suicide note at the spot. It seems to be suicide case. It is suspected that he hanged himself two days back. We have sent the body for an autopsy," Fernandes said.

Based on primary information, an Accidental Death Report (ADR) has been registered, he said, adding that further investigation is underway. Mumbai Police are also currently investigating the death of Bollywood actor Sushant Singh Rajput, who was found hanging at his apartment in suburban Bandra on June 14.

(If you are having suicidal thoughts, or are worried about a friend or need emotional support, someone is always there to listen. Call AASRA's 24x7 Helpline: +91-9820466726 for assistance.)

