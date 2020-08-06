Nawazuddin Siddiqui, Anupam Kher mourn demise of theatre doyen Ebrahim Alkazi

By Express News Service

Ebrahim Alkazi, Indian theatre director and drama teacher, passed away on Tuesday in Delhi. He was 94. Ebrahim was the director of the National School of Drama from 1962 to 1977.

Credited for revolutionizing Indian theatre, he had coached veteran actors like Naseeruddin Shah, Om Puri, Anupam Kher and others. He had directed several plays and was the recipient of the Padma Shri, Padma Bhushan and Padma Vibhushan.

The true architect of the Modern Indian Theatre. The Doyen who possessed the extreme knowledge in all the aspects of ART. The magician who nurtured many greats of theatre.

May your brightest spark from the heaven keeps us enlightening #EbrahimAlkazi

#RIP pic.twitter.com/PjYxRybpSr — Nawazuddin Siddiqui (@Nawazuddin_S) August 4, 2020

"The true architect of the Modern Indian Theatre. The Doyen who possessed the extreme knowledge in all the aspects of art. The magician who nurtured many greats of theatre. May your brightest spark from the heaven keeps us enlightening #EbrahimAlkazi #RIP.," Nawazuddin Siddiqui tweeted.

My acting Guru #EbrahimAlkazi Saab passed away today. The tallest man ever in our lives. He taught us not only about theatre, acting or dramas but also about life. He made us discover ourselves. He was our reference point for great acting. He will be MISSED. Om Shanti!! pic.twitter.com/LRh0oVSaLF — Anupam Kher (@AnupamPKher) August 4, 2020

Remembering his acting guru, Anupam Kher wrote, "The tallest man ever in our lives. He taught us not only about theatre, acting or dramas but also about life. He made us discover ourselves. He was our reference point for great acting. He will be MISSED. Om Shanti!!"

Ranvir Shorey shared: "I have only ever heard his name being uttered in reverence by those I myself have revered in the world of theatre. A man who was an institution for as long as theatre in the country has existed. RIP, Alkazi sahab."

Randeep Hooda wrote: "The Guru of Gurus so many have learnt from and tried to emulate .. Ebrahim Alkazi— the real father of Modern Indian Theatre .. may the light you shone keep shining through countless others as it shines through now .. Rest in Peace Sir condolences to the family."