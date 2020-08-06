STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Sushant Singh Rajput's sister Shweta Singh Kirti shares screenshot of her May 22 chat with late actor

The chat took place on May 22, less than a month before Sushant died.

Late actor Sushant Singh Rajput (R) with his sister Shweta Singh Kirti

Late actor Sushant Singh Rajput (R) with his sister Shweta Singh Kirti (photo| Instagram/ @shwetasinghkirti)

By IANS

MUMBAI: Shweta Singh Kirti on Thursday took to her Instagram account and posted a screenshot of a Whatsapp conversation with her brother, the late actor Sushant Singh Rajput. The chat took place on May 22, less than a month before Sushant died.

"You loved us so dearly..#thestrongestbond #strengthandunity #justiceforsushantsinghrajput #unconditionallove Dated: 22ndMay2020," Shweta wrote, along with a screenshot of the chat.

The screenshot shows Sushant saying at one point: "Wow such a beautiful and happening family. Please say my hi to Vishal and give my love to the lovely cuties." He was responding to a video of his sister working in kitchen that she posted in the chat.

SSR death case: Bihar DGP accuses Mumbai Police of being unprofessional

Sushant was found hanging at his last Bandra residence on June 14. On Wednesday, Solicitor General Tushar Mehta told Supreme Court that the Union of India has in principle accepted the recommendation by Bihar government to order a CBI inquiry into the case.

