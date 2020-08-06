STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Entertainment Hindi

When Sara Ali Khan 'bribed' brother Ibrahim

Sara posted a few pictures on Instagram of an adventure getaway with Ibrahim. In one of the images, she sits on Ibrahim's shoulders.

Published: 06th August 2020 04:42 PM  |   Last Updated: 06th August 2020 04:42 PM   |  A+A-

Sara shared three pictures with her brother on Instagram, two of which features her playfully riding on her brother's back while the other one featured the two posing with a bicycle. (Photo | Insta)

Sara shared three pictures with her brother on Instagram, two of which features her playfully riding on her brother's back while the other one featured the two posing with a bicycle. (Photo | Insta)

By IANS

MUMBAI: Actress Sara Ali Khan has penned a new verse, this time for her for brother Ibrahim.

Sara posted a few pictures on Instagram of an adventure getaway with Ibrahim. In one of the images, she sits on Ibrahim's shoulders.

"Post Rakhi bonding vibe. To match with me i had to bribe ...My younger brother -- begged him to join my tribe. But his day out was fun -- he says 'I can't describe' ...To see more please like share and subscribe#doubletrouble #twinning #winning," Sara captioned the pictures in which sister-brother duo is seen twinning in white.

A few days ago, Sara had posted a picture of herself enjoying the monsoon by the pool.

On the work front, Sara will be seen opposite Varun Dhawan in the remake of the 1995 hit film "Coolie No. 1".

The new version is directed by David Dhawan, who earlier helmed the original film of the same name, starring Govinda and Karisma Kapoor.

Stay up to date on all the latest Entertainment Hindi news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
TAGS
Sara Ali Khan
India Matters
For representational purposes (Photo | Shekhar Yadav, EPS)
COVID-19 not solely responsible for varied level of symptoms: CCMB
Medical staff at a Covid-19 testing centre in Hyderabad (Photo | R V K Rao, EPS)
Telangana to face COVID-19 bed crisis by September 30, indicates study
Is Ayurveda magic working? Study focuses on quarantined persons
When will Covid cases in Kerala start declining? Experts differ

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
We have all spent the better part of 2020 turning to music for comfort. (Representational Image)
Meet the Beirut lady who played the piano in her damaged home after the blast
Lebanese firefighters work at the scene of an explosion in the Lebanese capital Beirut on August 4. (File Photo | AFP)
Beirut is gone: A shattered Lebanon emerges from the rubble stunned, wounded
Gallery
A massive explosion rocked Beirut on August 4, flattening much of the port, damaging buildings across the capital and sending a giant mushroom cloud into the sky. (Photo | AP)
Lebanon blasts: Terror, devastation hit Beirut as explosion death toll mounts to over 100
As Ayodhya gears for the Bhoomi Pujan of the Ram Temple on August 5, here are some designs of how the proposed temple will look like.
Here's how the proposed Ram temple in Ayodhya will look
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp