Discovery Plus reveals Independence month line-up

Discovery Plus has revealed its line-up for the Independence month. It includes new episodes of Tales of Valour, which documents real-life war stories of Indian soldiers. Beyond that, there is the new series Autopsy: The Last Hours Of…, which will explain what killed some of the most famous celebrities. Planet Child, a three-part series about the way children experience life exploring areas such as risk-taking, independence, morality and gender awareness, is also dropping on the platform.

It will be joined by Restaurant Stakeout, Mountain Life and Killer Whales: The Mega Hunt. The new episodes of Tales of Valour will focus on: Battle of Namka Chu releasing on August 05 - During the Indo-Sino war of 1962, the Indian army fought in unfamiliar terrain. Celebrate the sacrifice of Subedar Dashrath Singh who lived to tell his tale of valour.

Battle of Rezang la releasing on August 10 - The Battle of Rezang La in 1962 was one of the toughest battles fought in the highest of mountains. Rezang La was the last stand of the C Company of 13 Kumaon, during the Sino-Indo War in 1962 where only about 120 Indian soldiers went up against Chinese troops.

Battle of Longewala releasing on August 15 - The Battle of Longewala was fought during the Indo-Pakistani War of 1971. Major Kuldip Singh Chandpuri and his brave band of soldiers led the defence at the Indian border post of Longewala, against the Pakistani forces.

Battle of Asal Uttar releasing on August 24 - The Battle of Asal Uttar was one of the largest tank battles fought during the Indo-Pak War of 1965. Battle of Haji Pur and Dograi releasing on August 31- In the second Indo-Pak war, India launched many aggressive operations to push the enemy out.