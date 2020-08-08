STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Entertainment Hindi

'Terrible tragedy': Amitabh Bachchan, Shah Rukh Khan, Akshay Kumar, others react to Kozhikode crash

On Friday, the Air India Express flight from Dubai with 190 on board overshot the tabletop runway at Kozhikode airport while landing in heavy rains and fell into a valley 35 feet below.

Published: 08th August 2020 12:44 PM  |   Last Updated: 08th August 2020 01:31 PM   |  A+A-

Air India's Dubai-Kozhikode flight splits into two on Karipur runway. (Photo | PTI)

By PTI

MUMBAI: Amitabh Bachchan, Shah Rukh Khan, Akshay Kumar and Ajay Devgn are among the film personalities who have expressed grief over the Air India Express aircraft crash that killed over 20 people.

On Friday, the Air India Express flight from Dubai with 190 on board overshot the tabletop runway at Kozhikode airport while landing in heavy rains and fell into a valley 35 feet below.

Bachchan called the mishap a "terrible tragedy" and sent his prayers for the people who lost their lives.

"A terrible tragedy. Air India crash in Kerala, Kozhikode airport , plane skids off the runway on landing in heavy rain. Prayers," he wrote on Twitter.

Shah Rukh tweeted, "My heart goes out to the passengers and crew members onboard the #AirIndia flight. Deepest condolences to the bereaved families who lost their loved ones. Thoughts and prayers...."

Akshay also mourned the loss of lives in the accident and said he is praying for the safety of all passengers and crew members.

"Terrible news! Praying for the safety of all the passengers and crew on board the #AirIndia Express flight. My deepest condolences to those who have lost their loved ones," he said.

Ajay Devgn said he is "disturbed" by the tragedy.

"Disturbed by the #AirIndia flight tragedy. My prayers are with all the passengers and crew members onboard and deepest condolences to those who lost their loved ones," Devgn said.

Actor Sonu Sood wrote on Twitter, "Heartbroken to know about the #Airindia tragedy. imagine the plight of the families who were waiting for their loved ones stranded abroad for months."

"No point in showing your concern only in words, It's time to come together and do something for them. They need you. Do your bit," he added.

South star Mahesh Babu said he is "deeply saddened" by the tragedy as he wished for speedy recovery of everyone aboard the plane.

"Deeply saddened by the news of #KozhikodeAirCrash. My condolences to all the families and friends of those who lost their lives in the unfortunate incident. Prayers for a speedy recovery of all those injured," he tweeted.

Actor Sanjay Dutt tweeted, "Deeply saddened to hear about the #AirIndia flight tragedy. Praying for all the injured ones to recover soon. My thoughts and prayers are with the families of the bereaved."

"Saddened to hear about all those who lost their lives in the #AirIndia flight tragedy.

My prayers and condolences are with their families and loved ones. Hoping the injured recover soon," wrote Siddharth Malhotra.

Music maestro A R Rahman said he is hopeful that "this too shall pass".

"Prayers for the families who have lost their loved  ones. this too shall pass #AirIndia," Rahman said in a tweet.

Actor Nimrat Kaur said 2020 has been a "merciless year" and she is praying for "simpler, kinder times".

"Have so far refrained from letting my optimism weaken, but today I really do pray hard for simpler, kinder times, where we don't have to chase silver linings and saving graces. What a relentlessly merciless year it's been. May faith come on top in this dark age," Kaur said in a tweet.

Actor Prithviraj Suumaran posted on Twitter that it was a "sad day for Kerala".

"And as the fortunate amongst us, sit in the comfort of our homes, waiting or the world to return to how we knew it, I cannot shake off the feeling that so many others, all hopes of a happy tomorrow ended today.

"May you find the strength to hold on and tide through. My deepest condolences to the families and loved one of thise who left us from Rajamala and Calicut. Prayers," he said.

Stay up to date on all the latest Entertainment Hindi news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
TAGS
Air India Express crash Kozhikode Kozhikode air crash Amitabh Bachchan Shah Rukh Khan Akshay Kumar Dubai Kozhikode flight Kozhikode plane crash
India Matters
About 200 battery charging points will be setup by the government for users to have easy access (File photo )
Delhi government to give cash incentive for electric vehicles 
Sri Lankan underworld kingpin Angoda Lokka
Sri Lankan gangster Angoda Lokka had plastic surgery in Coimbatore
Union Higher Education secretary Amit Khare (photo| YouTube Screengrab)
TNIE Expressions with Amit Khare: National Education Policy will usher in a 'new Bharat'
For representational purposes.
Increasing cybercrime: UN reports 350 per cent rise in phishing websites during pandemic

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Kerala: 17 dead, 80 feared trapped under debris after massive landslide in Munnar
An artisan makes Ganesh idols in a workshop at Gollapudi near Vijayawada on Saturday | P Ravindra Babu
Good News: Despite lockdown, Ganesha idol sales unaffected in Karnataka
Gallery
On the day rains ravaged many parts of Kerala, another tragedy happened when the Air India Express flight skidded off the runway while landing in bad weather at Kozhikode International Airport. At least 18 persons including the pilots died and over 40 gr
Kozhikode tragedy: Air India Express flight crash lands leaving at least 18 dead, over 40 grievously injured
A massive explosion rocked Beirut on August 4, flattening much of the port, damaging buildings across the capital and sending a giant mushroom cloud into the sky. (Photo | AP)
Lebanon blasts: Terror, devastation hit Beirut as explosion death toll mounts to over 100
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp