STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Entertainment Hindi

Aamir Khan, Kareena Kapoor starrer 'Laal Singh Chaddha' release date postponed

Earlier, the movie was slated for a release on Christmas this year, however, due to pandemic, the movie will hit the theatres next year.

Published: 10th August 2020 01:41 PM  |   Last Updated: 10th August 2020 01:41 PM   |  A+A-

A still from 'Laal Singh Chaddha'.

A still from 'Laal Singh Chaddha'.

By ANI

MUMBAI: The release date of Aamir Khan and Kareena Kapoor starrer flick 'Laal Singh Chadha' has been postponed to Christmas 2021 due to coronavirus pandemic.

Earlier, the movie was slated for a release on Christmas this year, however, due to pandemic, the movie will hit the theatres next year.

Film critic and movie trade analyst Taran Adarsh shared the news on Twitter. He wrote,"#LaalSinghChaddha - starring #AamirKhan and #KareenaKapoorKhan - will now release on #Christmas2021... Costars #MonaSingh... Directed by Advait Chandan... Produced by #AamirKhan, #KiranRao and #Viacom18Studios."

'Laal Singh Chaddha' is the remake of 1994 American film 'Forrest Gump,' The comedy-drama film directed by Advait Chandan and bankrolled by Aamir Khan Productions along with Viacom18 Motion Pictures would mark the third team-up of the 54-year-old actor and Kareena after giving two of the critically appreciated movies -- '3 idiots' and 'Talaash'.

The movie also features Mona Singh in a pivotal role.

Stay up to date on all the latest Entertainment Hindi news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
TAGS
Laal Singh Chaddha Aamir Khan Kareena Kapoor
India Matters
Air India's Dubai-Kozhikode flight splits into two on Karipur runway. (Photo | PTI)
Kozhikode plane crash: Did ill-fated Air India flight land at speed higher than normal?
Common cold infection may train body to recognise coronavirus: Study
For representational purposes
At least 50% of Tamil Nadu's COVID-19 victims diabetic, single-biggest risk factor
A health worker takes a nasal swab sample for COVID- 19 testing through rapid antigen methodology in New Delhi on Friday. (Photo | Shekhar Yadav/EPS)
COVID-19: Ventilators no more first choice, doctors prefer oxygen therapy for critical patients

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Mohanamma tested positive for the virus last month, and was admitted to the Kurnool GGH on July 13. 
Diet, meditation help 105-year-old woman from Kurnool beat COVID-19
Kerala landslide Munnar landslide (Photo | Kerala PRD website)
Kerala landslide: Six more bodies pulled out as toll rises to 49, 22 still missing
Gallery
On the day rains ravaged many parts of Kerala, another tragedy happened when the Air India Express flight skidded off the runway while landing in bad weather at Kozhikode International Airport. At least 18 persons including the pilots died and over 40 gr
Kozhikode tragedy: Air India Express flight crash lands leaving at least 18 dead, over 40 grievously injured
A massive explosion rocked Beirut on August 4, flattening much of the port, damaging buildings across the capital and sending a giant mushroom cloud into the sky. (Photo | AP)
Lebanon blasts: Terror, devastation hit Beirut as explosion death toll mounts to over 100
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp