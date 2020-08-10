STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Entertainment Hindi

Filmmaker Hansal Mehta to direct web series on gangster Vikas Dubey

Dubey, who was carrying a reward of Rs five lakh on information leading to his arrest, was arrested from Ujjain in Madhya Pradesh on July 9.

Published: 10th August 2020 01:54 PM  |   Last Updated: 10th August 2020 01:55 PM   |  A+A-

Filmmaker Hansal Mehta

Filmmaker Hansal Mehta (Photo | Facebook)

By PTI

MUMBAI: Filmmaker Hansal Mehta is set to develop and direct a web series based on gangster Vikas Dubey, who was killed in an encounter by Uttar Pradesh police last month.

Eight policemen, including DSP Devendra Mishra, were ambushed in Bikru village in Chaubeypur area of Kanpur when they were going to arrest Dubey and fell to bullets fired from rooftops shortly after midnight on July 3.

Gangster Vikas Dubey, who was killed in an encounter
by Uttar Pradesh police

Dubey, who was carrying a reward of Rs five lakh on information leading to his arrest, was arrested from Ujjain in Madhya Pradesh on July 9.

He was killed in an encounter on the morning of July 10 when a police vehicle carrying him from Ujjain to Kanpur met with an accident and he tried to escape from the spot in the Bhauti area, the police had said.

Producer Shailesh R Singh's Karma Media and Entertainment, in association with Polaroid Media, have bought the rights for the upcoming project on the gangster.

Mehta, known for directing acclaimed films like "Aligarh", "Omerta" and the National Award-winning Rajkummar Rao-starrer "Shahid", said he will approach the subject responsibly.

"It is a reflection of our times and our system where politics, crime and lawmakers form a curious nexus. It is early to discuss approach but it will be ch approached responsibly and as a fascinating recounting."

"I see an edgy political thriller emerging out of this, and it will be very interesting to tell this story," the director said in a statement.

Singh, who has backed films like "Tanu Weds Manu", "Shahid", Manoj Bajpayee-headlined "Aligarh", "Omerta" and "Judgemental Hain Kya", said he is excited to bring Dubey's life to the screen.

"I have been following the whole story quite closely through news agencies and other means, the killing of eight policemen shook the nation and started the seven days trial of Vikas Dubey which finally saw him killed in an encounter.

"I thought why not tell this story to the entire nation and bring out some real facts and go to the inner depth of the great to tell this story. I am overwhelmed to tell this story and really looking forward to it," Singh said.

Prior to Dubey, five of his alleged associates were killed in separate encounters.

Stay up to date on all the latest Entertainment Hindi news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
TAGS
Hansal Mehta Vikas Dubey web series
India Matters
Air India's Dubai-Kozhikode flight splits into two on Karipur runway. (Photo | PTI)
Kozhikode plane crash: Did ill-fated Air India flight land at speed higher than normal?
Common cold infection may train body to recognise coronavirus: Study
For representational purposes
At least 50% of Tamil Nadu's COVID-19 victims diabetic, single-biggest risk factor
A health worker takes a nasal swab sample for COVID- 19 testing through rapid antigen methodology in New Delhi on Friday. (Photo | Shekhar Yadav/EPS)
COVID-19: Ventilators no more first choice, doctors prefer oxygen therapy for critical patients

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Mohanamma tested positive for the virus last month, and was admitted to the Kurnool GGH on July 13. 
Diet, meditation help 105-year-old woman from Kurnool beat COVID-19
Kerala landslide Munnar landslide (Photo | Kerala PRD website)
Kerala landslide: Six more bodies pulled out as toll rises to 49, 22 still missing
Gallery
On the day rains ravaged many parts of Kerala, another tragedy happened when the Air India Express flight skidded off the runway while landing in bad weather at Kozhikode International Airport. At least 18 persons including the pilots died and over 40 gr
Kozhikode tragedy: Air India Express flight crash lands leaving at least 18 dead, over 40 grievously injured
A massive explosion rocked Beirut on August 4, flattening much of the port, damaging buildings across the capital and sending a giant mushroom cloud into the sky. (Photo | AP)
Lebanon blasts: Terror, devastation hit Beirut as explosion death toll mounts to over 100
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp