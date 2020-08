By Express News Service

Recently, Akshay Kumar and team flew off to London to begin the shoot of Bell Bottom. Following suit are the makers of Khaali Peeli, who plan to resume the film’s shoot on August 20, reports state.

Produced by Ali Abbas Zaffar and directed by Maqbool Khan, Khaali Peeli is a romantic action film starring Ishaan Khatter and Ananya Panday.

The film had gone on floors earlier this year in Mumbai. However, after two weeks of shoot, the production was called off due to the coronavirus crisis.