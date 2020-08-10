STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Entertainment Hindi

Kunal Keemu on reactions to Lootcase: Overwhelmed by the love and feedback

“I’ve always believed that hard work pays off and for Lootcase it surely did,” Kunal shares.

Published: 10th August 2020 10:42 AM  |   Last Updated: 10th August 2020 10:42 AM   |  A+A-

'Lootcase' poster

'Lootcase' poster

By Express News Service

Actors Kunal Keemu and Rasika Dugal have reacted to the positive response to their new comedy, Lootcase. Directed by Rajesh Krishnan, the film was released on Disney+ Hotstar on August 2. The comedy caper revolves around a suitcase full of cash that goes missing. The cast also features Gajraj Rao, Vijay Raaz, Ranvir Shorey and others.

Kunal Keemu

“I’ve always believed that hard work pays off and for Lootcase it surely did,” Kunal shares. “To receive this kind of love and feedback from my peers and seniors from the industry and love from fans – it’s extremely overwhelming.

A movie like Lootcase perfectly captures the essence of aam aadmi or common man in our country and what happens when their wildest dream of finding unclaimed cash comes true! This movie has the perfect blend of chaos, confusion and comedy and that’s what I think has put a smile on everyone’s faces” Rasika Duggal, who plays Kunal’s wife in the film, adds, “I am delighted that Lootcase has brought some cheer to people’s lives in these gloomy times.

Comedy is tough to do, but when a joke lands, there is nothing better than that. The audience seems to have noted and enjoyed not just the laugh out loud moments but also the smaller ones we managed to sneak in, not knowing if anyone would notice or not.”

Stay up to date on all the latest Entertainment Hindi news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
TAGS
Kunal Keemu Lootcase
India Matters
Air India's Dubai-Kozhikode flight splits into two on Karipur runway. (Photo | PTI)
Kozhikode plane crash: Did ill-fated Air India flight land at speed higher than normal?
Common cold infection may train body to recognise coronavirus: Study
For representational purposes
At least 50% of Tamil Nadu's COVID-19 victims diabetic, single-biggest risk factor
A health worker takes a nasal swab sample for COVID- 19 testing through rapid antigen methodology in New Delhi on Friday. (Photo | Shekhar Yadav/EPS)
COVID-19: Ventilators no more first choice, doctors prefer oxygen therapy for critical patients

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Mohanamma tested positive for the virus last month, and was admitted to the Kurnool GGH on July 13. 
Diet, meditation help 105-year-old woman from Kurnool beat COVID-19
Kerala landslide Munnar landslide (Photo | Kerala PRD website)
Kerala landslide: Six more bodies pulled out as toll rises to 49, 22 still missing
Gallery
On the day rains ravaged many parts of Kerala, another tragedy happened when the Air India Express flight skidded off the runway while landing in bad weather at Kozhikode International Airport. At least 18 persons including the pilots died and over 40 gr
Kozhikode tragedy: Air India Express flight crash lands leaving at least 18 dead, over 40 grievously injured
A massive explosion rocked Beirut on August 4, flattening much of the port, damaging buildings across the capital and sending a giant mushroom cloud into the sky. (Photo | AP)
Lebanon blasts: Terror, devastation hit Beirut as explosion death toll mounts to over 100
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp