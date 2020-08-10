Kunal Keemu on reactions to Lootcase: Overwhelmed by the love and feedback

By Express News Service

Actors Kunal Keemu and Rasika Dugal have reacted to the positive response to their new comedy, Lootcase. Directed by Rajesh Krishnan, the film was released on Disney+ Hotstar on August 2. The comedy caper revolves around a suitcase full of cash that goes missing. The cast also features Gajraj Rao, Vijay Raaz, Ranvir Shorey and others.

Kunal Keemu

“I’ve always believed that hard work pays off and for Lootcase it surely did,” Kunal shares. “To receive this kind of love and feedback from my peers and seniors from the industry and love from fans – it’s extremely overwhelming.

A movie like Lootcase perfectly captures the essence of aam aadmi or common man in our country and what happens when their wildest dream of finding unclaimed cash comes true! This movie has the perfect blend of chaos, confusion and comedy and that’s what I think has put a smile on everyone’s faces” Rasika Duggal, who plays Kunal’s wife in the film, adds, “I am delighted that Lootcase has brought some cheer to people’s lives in these gloomy times.

Comedy is tough to do, but when a joke lands, there is nothing better than that. The audience seems to have noted and enjoyed not just the laugh out loud moments but also the smaller ones we managed to sneak in, not knowing if anyone would notice or not.”