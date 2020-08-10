Rhea Chakraborty moves fresh plea in Supreme Court, says media trial unfair

By Express News Service

NEW DELHI: Actor Rhea Chakraborty on Monday approached the Supreme Court with a fresh plea, alleging media trial and attempts to pronounce her guilty for the death of Sushant Singh Rajput.

Filing a fresh 11-page affidavit, she maintained that the Bihar government does not have the jurisdiction to probe and try the matter.

The actor has also submitted that the transfer of the case to the CBI is without jurisdiction.

“State of Bihar has acted in an illegal manner in forwarding the case to Additional CMP at Patna Sadar instead of jurisdictional magistrate at Mumbai coupled with the fact that the ruling party in Bihar and Centre is same and the said party is in minority in the State of Maharashtra.”

Rhea is now seeking a transfer of the case from Bihar to Maharashtra.

In her plea, she alleged that the death of Sushant is being sensationalised by the media since it occurred at a time when the Bihar elections are due.

“This has led to the suicide being blown out of proportion. Actors Ashutosh Bhakre and Sameer Sharma were also reported to have died by suicide in last 30 days and yet no whisper about the same in power corridors. In case of death of Sushant Singh Rajput, CM of Bihar is reported to be responsible for the registration of FIR in Patna,” the affidavit said.

The plea further alleged that media channels are examining and cross-examining all the witnesses in the case and that Chakraborty has been convicted by media even before a foul-play in the case is established.