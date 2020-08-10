STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Entertainment Hindi

Rhea Chakraborty moves fresh plea in Supreme Court, says media trial unfair

An earlier petition by Ms Chakraborty is being heard by the top court, in which she has sought transfer of the police case filed against her from Patna to Mumbai

Published: 10th August 2020 05:09 PM  |   Last Updated: 11th August 2020 09:38 AM   |  A+A-

By Express News Service

NEW DELHI: Actor Rhea Chakraborty on Monday approached the Supreme Court with a fresh plea, alleging media trial and attempts to pronounce her guilty for the death of Sushant Singh Rajput. 

Filing a fresh 11-page affidavit, she maintained that the Bihar government does not have the jurisdiction to probe and try the matter. 

The actor has also submitted that the transfer of the case to the CBI is without jurisdiction.  

“State of Bihar has acted in an illegal manner in forwarding the case to Additional CMP at Patna Sadar instead of jurisdictional magistrate at Mumbai coupled with the fact that the ruling party in Bihar and Centre is same and the said party is in minority in the State of Maharashtra.”

Rhea is now seeking a transfer of the case from Bihar to Maharashtra.

In her plea, she alleged that the death of Sushant is being sensationalised by the media since it occurred at a time when the Bihar elections are due.

“This has led to the suicide being blown out of proportion. Actors Ashutosh Bhakre and Sameer Sharma were also reported to have died by suicide in last 30 days and yet no whisper about the same in power corridors. In case of death of Sushant Singh Rajput, CM of Bihar is reported to be responsible for the registration of FIR in Patna,” the affidavit said.

The plea further alleged that media channels are examining and cross-examining all the witnesses in the case and that Chakraborty has been convicted by media even before a foul-play in the case is established.

Stay up to date on all the latest Entertainment Hindi news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
TAGS
Sushant Singh Rajput Rhea Chakraborty Supreme Court media trial
India Matters
BJP Rajya Sabha MP Rakesh Sinha (File | EPS)
Hindi doesn’t pose a threat, English does: Rakesh Sinha
Jharkhand Education Minister Jagarnath Mahto (Photo | EPS)
Jharkhand: 10th pass minister goes back to school for higher education
Dr Devi Shetty. (File Photo)
India needs 1.5 lakh nurses, 50,000 doctors for COVID fight: Dr Devi Shetty
For representational purposes
Sanitation workers, attendants most vulnerable to Covid-19: AIIMS study

Comments(1)

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

  • Sekar Subramaniam
    Big salute to front liners.
    1 day ago reply
Videos
Sputnik V: Russia registers world's 'first' COVID-19 vaccine
Mohanamma tested positive for the virus last month, and was admitted to the Kurnool GGH on July 13. 
Diet, meditation help 105-year-old woman from Kurnool beat COVID-19
Gallery
On the day rains ravaged many parts of Kerala, another tragedy happened when the Air India Express flight skidded off the runway while landing in bad weather at Kozhikode International Airport. At least 18 persons including the pilots died and over 40 gr
Kozhikode tragedy: Air India Express flight crash lands leaving at least 18 dead, over 40 grievously injured
A massive explosion rocked Beirut on August 4, flattening much of the port, damaging buildings across the capital and sending a giant mushroom cloud into the sky. (Photo | AP)
Lebanon blasts: Terror, devastation hit Beirut as explosion death toll mounts to over 100
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp