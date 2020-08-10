Sharad Kelkar lends his voice to animated version of  'Aarya'

Shilajit Mitra By

Express News Service

Actor Sharad Kelkar has lent his voice to the reimagined animated version of Aarya. Released on June 19, the Disney+ Hotstar series stars Sushmita Sen as a mother who steps into the drug trade to protect her family. Directed by Ram Madhvani, the crime drama has been reimagined in an animated video detailing Aarya’s journey as a warrior caught in a dilemma.

Interestingly, Sharad had voiced the role of actor Prabhas in the Hindi version of the Bahubali film series. He has also done dubbing work for several Hollywood releases in India. Talking about his experience of working on Aarya, Sharad says, “The grandeur and intensity of the narrative was such that I was automatically taken back to the time when I was working on Bahubali.

Aarya, helmed by Ram Madhvani, has been among the most celebrated web shows of late, and there’s no way I would have turned down this opportunity. I enjoyed working on it and could feel every bit of the protagonist’s journey and the intensity of the narrative. I’m glad that my voice is liked and I’d love to do several such projects in the future as well.”