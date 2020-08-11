STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Believe in repeating clothes: Bhumi Pednekar roots for sustainability for climate conservation

The 'Pati, Patni Aur Woh' actor also feels that many brands have started shifting towards the concept of sustainability in a big way.

Bollywood actress Bhumi Pednekar

By ANI

NEW DELHI: Bollywood actor Bhumi Pednekar, who is at the forefront regarding climate conservation, is batting for sustainability as she says it's vital for climate protection. She has been trying to advocate positive social messages through her movies as well as her nature protection initiative 'Climate Warrior.'

Now, taking cues from her personal experience, the star said she believes in repeating clothes, and has strictly started seeing how climate-conscious the brand is before she tries on new clothes.

"I believe in repeating clothes. I repeat clothes all the time. I don't think that people might see me wearing the same clothes because as an actress you are told to always wear different and new outfits but, honestly, I don't care. There are so many businesses that I have come across where people are renting clothes! I love the idea! It's genius!" the 'Bala' actor said.

She added: "Even personally, between me and my sister, our wardrobe is pretty much one. We share clothes. We keep repeating clothes and we have no problem with that! In the last 2 years, I have consciously started seeing how climate-conscious the brand is before I wear them. Today, we have enough options for such brands."

The 'Pati, Patni Aur Woh' actor also feels that many brands have started shifting towards the concept of sustainability in a big way. 'All your high fashion brands, luxury brands all slowly and steady turning towards sustainability. I really hope that the process happens a lot faster because as a consumer you will consume what is given to you. Unfortunately, with recycled and up-cycled fashion, the price difference is a lot and it's not affordable to everybody," she noted.

The actor is also making the best possible use of her social media platforms to "raise awareness at every level possible" for as she says, "climate change is real and climate change is here." Through her breakthrough step, the actor also took steps to bring Bollywood together to spread awareness about mother nature.

The campaign was taken up by many actors, including Amitabh Bachchan, Akshay Kumar, Anushka Sharma and others where they explained the 'one wish they have for the earth.'

