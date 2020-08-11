STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Entertainment Hindi

Can't deduce his feelings on call: Ramesh Taurani on speaking to Sushant day before actor's death

Taurani took to Instagram and wrote that he spoke to Sushant on June 13 around 2:15 PM over a conference call, where director Nikkhil Advani and the actor's manager were also looped in.

Published: 11th August 2020 02:47 PM  |   Last Updated: 11th August 2020 02:47 PM   |  A+A-

Producer Ramesh Taurani (L) and late actor Sushant Singh Rajput

Producer Ramesh Taurani (L) and late actor Sushant Singh Rajput. (Photo| IANS and Twitter)

By PTI

MUMBAI: Producer Ramesh Taurani on Tuesday revealed that he and filmmaker Nikkhil Advani, spoke to actor Sushant Singh Rajput a day before his death, to discuss a film. Rajput (34) was found dead at his Bandra apartment on June 14, leaving his fans and industry colleagues shocked.

Taurani took to Instagram and wrote that he spoke to the "Chhichhore" star on June 13 around 2:15 PM over a conference call, where Advani and the actor's manager were also looped in.

I have been getting numerous calls from various journalists over the past few days and want to set the record straight about a few facts. 1. A journalist from @timesnow called me asking about a call on 13th June at about 2.15pm that I had with Sushant. I confirmed the same but did not want to comment on anything else. He recorded the call without informing me and therefore it is essential that I talk about what happened. After exchanging pleasantries, Nikhil Advani and I had narrated a story idea to Sushant. And yes we were on a conference call with him and his manager Uday. 2. This journalist also asked me how he sounded on the phone and I’m not aware as to how you can deduce anything about a persons feeling over a professional phone call. Our call was brief for approximately 15 minutes and he liked the idea and we were in preliminary talks. That’s about it. 3. Instead of encouraging wrongful theories about the industry and about his associations, I am requesting everyone to have faith in the system and let the authorities do the needful. And I request everyone to stop calling as we need to refrain from commenting any further on this unbelievable and tragic loss. I sincerely hope he’s resting in peace. Thank you.

A post shared by Ramesh Taurani (@rameshtaurani) on

"After exchanging pleasantries, Nikkhil Advani and I had narrated a story idea to Sushant. And yes, we were on a conference call with him and his manager Uday... I'm not aware as to how you can deduce anything about a person's feeling over a professional phone call," the producer wrote.

Taurani, head honcho of the production house Tips, said the call lasted approximately 15 minutes. The producer said the team was in "preliminary talks" after Rajput "liked the idea". Taurani, who has backed films like the "Race" franchise and "Ajab Prem Ki Ghazab Kahani", appealed to people to stop speculating regarding the actor's death.

"Instead of encouraging wrongful theories about the industry and about his associations, I am requesting everyone to have faith in the system and let the authorities do the needful. And request everyone to stop calling as we need to refrain from commenting any further on this unbelievable and tragic loss. I sincerely hope he is resting in peace. Thank you," he added.

Rajput's untimely demise was followed by a high-profile investigation by Mumbai Police during which many big names from Bollywood, including filmmakers Sanjay Leela Bhansali and Aditya Chopra, recorded their statements.

ALSO READ| Sushant Singh Rajput death: ED questions late actor's friend, business manager, sister

Over a month after the the actor's death, his father lodged a police complaint in Patna against his girlfriend Rhea Chakraborty, accusing her of abetting the suicide.

On Monday, Chakraborty, 28, told the Supreme Court that Sushant's death case has been blown out of proportion as elections were due in Bihar and claimed she was being subjected to media trial due to "constant sensationalisation" causing her "extreme trauma".

Chakraborty also submitted in an additional affidavit filed in the apex court she should not be made "scapegoat of political agendas" in the case, and alleged that Bihar Chief Minister Nitish Kumar is "reported" to be responsible for registration of the FIR in Patna against her.

The CBI has taken over the probe after the Centre gave its approval following a recommendation by the Bihar government.

Stay up to date on all the latest Entertainment Hindi news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
TAGS
Ramesh Taurani Sushant Singh Rajput Nikkhil Advani Sushant Singh Rajput death Justice for SSR Rhea Chakraborty Tips
India Matters
BJP Rajya Sabha MP Rakesh Sinha (File | EPS)
Hindi doesn’t pose a threat, English does: Rakesh Sinha
Jharkhand Education Minister Jagarnath Mahto (Photo | EPS)
Jharkhand: 10th pass minister goes back to school for higher education
Dr Devi Shetty. (File Photo)
India needs 1.5 lakh nurses, 50,000 doctors for COVID fight: Dr Devi Shetty
For representational purposes
Sanitation workers, attendants most vulnerable to Covid-19: AIIMS study

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Sputnik V: Russia registers world's 'first' COVID-19 vaccine
Mohanamma tested positive for the virus last month, and was admitted to the Kurnool GGH on July 13. 
Diet, meditation help 105-year-old woman from Kurnool beat COVID-19
Gallery
On the day rains ravaged many parts of Kerala, another tragedy happened when the Air India Express flight skidded off the runway while landing in bad weather at Kozhikode International Airport. At least 18 persons including the pilots died and over 40 gr
Kozhikode tragedy: Air India Express flight crash lands leaving at least 18 dead, over 40 grievously injured
A massive explosion rocked Beirut on August 4, flattening much of the port, damaging buildings across the capital and sending a giant mushroom cloud into the sky. (Photo | AP)
Lebanon blasts: Terror, devastation hit Beirut as explosion death toll mounts to over 100
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp