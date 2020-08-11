Famous Bollywood lyricist and Urdu poet Rahat Indori loses battle to Covid-19

By Express News Service

INDORE: Just a few hours after testing positive for Covid-19, 70-year-old Bollywood lyricist and Urdu poet Dr. Rahat Indori died at a private hospital in Indore on Tuesday.

Sources at Sri Aurobindo Institute of Medical Sciences (SAIMS) in Indore said the poet suffered three heart attacks between 4.15 pm and 4.30 pm on Tuesday. Despite attempts by the doctors, he couldn't be revived.

He was shifted from another private hospital to the dedicated Covid hospital SAIMS on Monday night. He tested Covid-19 positive on Tuesday morning.

In his last tweet on Tuesday morning, the Indori confirmed having tested positive for coronavirus and urged his well-wishers to pray for his victory over the deadly virus.

The septuagenarian lyricist-poet, who completed 50 years in poetry recently, had penned many famous Bollywood songs, including the hit flicks -- Munnabhai MBBS, Ghatak, Ishq, Khuddar, and Meenaxi.

Among the music directors and playback singers he worked with are AR Rehman, Anu Malik, Arijit Singh, and Alka Yagnik.

Born in Indore on January 1, 1950, Rahat Qureshi aka Rahat Indori penned many poems, including recent poem titled 'Bulati Hai Magar Jaane Ka Nahi….’ which became the inspiration for many memes on the Covid-19 pandemic and social distancing.

He did his schooling in Nutan School and graduated from Islamia Karimia College, Indore. He also did his Ph.D. in Urdu literature from Bhoj University of Madhya Pradesh.

Indori had also featured in Kapil Sharma’s popular TV show twice and was famous for his Urdu poems and mushairas globally.