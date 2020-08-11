Singer, actor, host: Deepti Sadhwani talks about workign with Badshah and more

Rajkumari Sharma Tankha By

Express News Service

Singer and actor Deepti Sadhwani is on cloud nine. Her two songs – Haryana Roadways with Badshah and Fazilpuria (Sony Music) and Toot Jaayein (Clik Records) have just been released. Haryana Roadways was shot during lockdown at Panchkula and Mohali near Chandigarh, the theme is Haryanwi, and she sports four different looks in it.

Sadhwani in Haryana Roadways

Toot Jaayein is a soft, romantic melody, showcasing romantic triangle of love, heartbreak and pain through time travel. Sadhwani’s next two music videos are with Meet Bros and Mika Singh, and she sings and features in both. Born and brought up in Lucknow, this Cost Accountant has also appeared in TV show, Taarak Mehta Ka Ulta Chashma, besides hosting the reality show, Hasya Samrat.

She has also done two yet-to-release movies, Nazar Hati Durghatna Ghati and Rock Band Party. Excerpts:

How has been the response to Haryana Roadways and Toot Jaayein?

It has been amazing. I am being appreciated for my performance and looks. Within first four days, Haryana Roadways got 10M views. I am getting offers for more music albums and OTT platform movies.

How was the experience of working with Badshah and Fazilpuria?



Haryana Roadways is one of the most memorable experiences of my life. That jodi has given many hit songs and I share the screen space with them. They share a cool bond and literally set the screen on fire. Both have different yet similar styles; one is from the Punjab, the other from Haryana. Both are thorough professionals and also very good human beings. They made me very comfortable on the sets.



You were an investment banker before you plunged into the world of music. How did your family react to it?



My mom is a great singer, though she hasn’t sung professionally. So, when I evinced interest in singing my parents found a teacher for me. I began learning classical music under Guru Usha Tyagi ji at 12. But after completing my studies and bagging a great job, when I told them that I wanted to leave it all and pursue a career in singing, my parents were shocked. Who wouldn’t? I was an MBA and had an amazing job in London. But I knew how to persuade them. After all, it is my mother who always told me, “whatever you do in your life do it with passion and intensity”.

What do you do besides singing and acting?



When I am not singing or acting, I spend time with my family, and my pet Coco. I stay fit by indulging in badminton and cycling. Meditation is mandatory to keep my outlook positive.

Tell us about your future projects.



There is one with Mika Singh – a Hindi Punjabi mix love song where he raps and I sing. The second song, with Meet Bros, is a peppy number where again I sing and they rap. It’s a beautiful track in the same zone of Chittiyan Kaliyan, Baby Doll, the kind of music they have been known for. This apart, there are other songs which are ready, we only have to shoot them. I have a few projects with the Bollywood and Punjab industry as well. Then, there is a movie for the OTT platform.