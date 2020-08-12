STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Entertainment Hindi

Akshay Kumar the only Indian in Forbes 2020 list of 10 highest paid male actors

With an estimated earning of $48.5 million, Akshay ranks at number six on the list, though his rank has dropped two notches from last year. He held the fourth spot in the 2019 list.

Published: 12th August 2020 03:35 PM  |   Last Updated: 12th August 2020 03:35 PM   |  A+A-

Akshay Kumar

Bollywood actor Akshay Kumar (File | PTI)

By IANS

MUMBAI: Superstar Akshay Kumar is the only Indian to feature in the Forbes 2020 list of 10 Highest Paid Male Actors in the world.

With an estimated earning of $48.5 million, Akshay ranks at number six on the list, though his rank has dropped two notches from last year. He held the fourth spot in the 2019 list.

According to the magazine, the actor, who is working on his first television series "The End" for a streaming platform, earned most of his money from his endorsement deals. The magazine stated that Akshay is getting $10 million for his role in the upcoming television series.

Akshay's upcoming slate of films include "Bachchan Pandey", "BellBottom", "Laxmmi Bomb", "Sooryavanshi", "Prithviraj", "Atrangi Re" and "Raksha Bandhan".

This year, Hollywood star Dwayne Johnson has topped the list for the second year in a row with $87.5 million, thanks to his $23.5 million paycheque for his role as an art-thief-chasing Interpol agent in the upcoming web film "Red Notice".

"Deadpool" star Ryan Reynolds came in second with an estimated earning of $71.5 million. He made more than $20 million each for "Six Underground" and "Red Notice".

Actor-producer Mark Wahlberg, star of action comedy "Spenser Confidential", was third with $58 million. Next on the list were actors Ben Affleck with $55 million and Vin Diesel with $54 million.

"Hamilton" creator Lin-Manuel Miranda secured seventh position with $45.5 million, with actors Will Smith and Adam Sandler, and martial-arts star Jackie Chan rounding up the list.

The list reflects earnings between June 1, 2019, and June 1, 2020.

The earnings estimates are based on data from Nielsen, ComScore, Box Office Mojo and IMDB, as well as interviews with industry insiders. The figures are pre-tax and do not include deductions for fees given to agents, managers and lawyers. The list of highest-paid female actors will be out next month.

Stay up to date on all the latest Entertainment Hindi news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
TAGS
Akshay Kumar Forbes 2020 Highest Paid Male Actors
India Matters
Vaccine against the coronavirus disease, developed by Russia's Gamaleya Research Institute of Epidemiology and Microbiology. (Photo | AFP)
Amid arrival of Sputnik V, expert panel asks states not to procure COVID-19 vaccine separately
Joe Biden (left) and Kamala Harris (right) (File Photo | AP)
Kamala Harris: The girl who strolled on Chennai's Elliot's beach may soon be US VP
Representational Image. (Photo | Shekhar Yadav, EPS)
Thiruvananthapuram prison on high alert after 59 inmates test positive for COVID-19
Mary, who is a daily wager, hid a Rs 100 note in a food packet collected by Kudumbasree for the flood- and COVID-hit distressed people of Chellanam. (Photo | EPS)
Kerala daily wager's Rs 100-note in food packet for flood-hit Chellanam wins plaudits

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Businessman Shrinivas Gupta, two daughter with Madhavi’s statue.
Late wife of Karnataka man comes to life as statue for house-warming ceremony
Search operations in progress at the Pettimudi landslide site near Rajamala on Monday | Express
Kerala landslide: Rescue workers retrieve three more bodies, toll climbs to 55
Gallery
On the day rains ravaged many parts of Kerala, another tragedy happened when the Air India Express flight skidded off the runway while landing in bad weather at Kozhikode International Airport. At least 18 persons including the pilots died and over 40 gr
Kozhikode tragedy: Air India Express flight crash lands leaving at least 18 dead, over 40 grievously injured
A massive explosion rocked Beirut on August 4, flattening much of the port, damaging buildings across the capital and sending a giant mushroom cloud into the sky. (Photo | AP)
Lebanon blasts: Terror, devastation hit Beirut as explosion death toll mounts to over 100
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp