STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Entertainment Hindi

'Happy birthday beautiful': Kareena Kapoor sends birthday wishes to Sara Ali Khan with adorable picture

Sara Ali Khan has been receiving heartwarming birthday wishes from her fans and friends from the industry over social media.

Published: 12th August 2020 04:38 PM  |   Last Updated: 12th August 2020 04:38 PM   |  A+A-

Sara and Saif Ali Khan. (Photo | Insta)

Sara and Saif Ali Khan. (Photo | Insta)

By ANI

MUMBAI: Sharing a childhood throwback picture capturing the father-daughter duo, actor Kareena Kapoor Khan wished Sara Ali Khan who ringed in her 25th birthday on Wednesday.

The 'Heroine' actor posted on Instagram an adorable picture that captured a sweet moment between Sara and Saif Ali Khan to wish the 'Simmba' actor on her birthday.

In the picture put out by Kareena, Sara as a kid is seen sitting on Saif's lap as she feeds her father snacks with her tiny hand. Dressed in a checkered red jacket with two pigtails, little Sara looks all things pretty with her dad who is seen sporting a black jacket with a white high neck.

Sending the birthday wishes with a 'big hug' and the adorable picture, the 'Jab We Met' actor wrote, "Happy birthday beautiful @saraalikhan95.Eat loads of pizza Big hug ."

Celebrity followers including Neha Dhupia and fans liked the post that garnered more than 2 lakh likes within 54 minutes of being posted.

Sara Ali Khan has been receiving heartwarming birthday wishes from her fans and friends from the industry over social media.

Stay up to date on all the latest Entertainment Hindi news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
TAGS
Kareena Kapoor Sara Ali Khan
India Matters
Karnataka Tourism minister CT Ravi (Photo | EPS)
Will recover losses from rioters like UP did, says Karnataka minister
Joe Biden (left) and Kamala Harris (right) (File Photo | AP)
Kamala Harris: The girl who strolled on Chennai's Elliot's beach may soon be US VP
Vaccine against the coronavirus disease, developed by Russia's Gamaleya Research Institute of Epidemiology and Microbiology. (Photo | AFP)
Amid arrival of Sputnik V, expert panel asks states not to procure COVID-19 vaccine separately
Representational Image. (Photo | AFP)
Use of smartphones for productivity increases 120 per cent

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Democratic Vice President candidate Kamala Harris (Photo | AP)
Kamala Harris says US experiencing 'moral reckoning' with racism
Businessman Shrinivas Gupta, two daughter with Madhavi’s statue.
Late wife of Karnataka man comes to life as statue for house-warming ceremony
Gallery
Erstwhile Soviet Russia left behind an enormous footprint in the field of astronomy and space travel. Laika, Sputnik and Yuri Gagarin are among the country's several achievements in the field. With President Putin claiming to have developed the world's fi
Russia did it first: Sans space and vaccine, best inventions by Russians to know about
On the day rains ravaged many parts of Kerala, another tragedy happened when the Air India Express flight skidded off the runway while landing in bad weather at Kozhikode International Airport. At least 18 persons including the pilots died and over 40 gr
Kozhikode tragedy: Air India Express flight crash lands leaving at least 18 dead, over 40 grievously injured
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp