Kiara Advani to make cameo in Masaba Masaba

By Express News Service

Kiara Advani is playing a self-obsessed version of herself in Masaba Masaba. The upcoming Netflix series follows celebrity fashion designer Masaba Gupta as she navigates ‘love, life, career, family and friendships’. The fictionalized series also features Masaba’s mother, actor Neena Gupta. In the show, Kiara plays an actor who Masaba dresses for an upcoming event. It unfolds as a comic exchange at Masaba’s store.

Commenting on the same, Kiara said, “Ashvini (Yardi, producer) told me the concept when she was developing the show. I thought it was very unique, so when she asked if I would do a fun cameo I was more than happy as I get to play a self-obsessed version of myself, it’s like doing a spoof on yourself. Masaba is a super chilled-out girl and I can’t wait to watch the series.” Written and directed by Sonam Nair, Masaba Masaba is set to stream on Netflix in August.