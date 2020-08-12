WATCH | 'Sadak 2' trailer promises for emotional roller coaster ride

By ANI

NEW DELHI: Makers of upcoming drama-thriller 'Sadak 2' on Wednesday dropped the official trailer of the flick and it boasts space for an emotional roller-coaster ride.

The film that marks Mahesh Bhatt's return to direction after 21 years continues from the plot of 'Sadak' that was released in 1991 with Sanjay Dutt and Pooja Bhatt in the lead.

The newly released trailer, clocking in at three-minute and two seconds shows Sanjay Dutt's character, who has no motive to love after the death of his lady love (Pooja Bhatt).

The character of Alia Bhatt, who has her own mystery involved, comes to the life of Dutt and takes him along to a road journey to Kailash. Dutt is reprising the role of a taxi driver.

They are also joined by actor Aditya Roy Kapur's character who is paired opposite to Alia and is seen sharing an adorable bond.

While the trio enjoys their time, the plot takes a twist when a self-styled guru is after to kill Alia. Actors Jisshu Sengupta, Makarand Deshpande, Priyanka Bose, Mohan Kapur, Gulshan Grover, and Akshay Anand are seen playing significant roles.

The first instalment of 'Sadak' was also helmed by filmmaker Mahesh Bhatt. Earlier on Monday, the makers of the flick had dropped the character posters of Alia Bhatt, Sanjay Dutt, and Aditya Roy Kapur.

The poster sees Dutt with tough expressions on his face as he holds a pot that has fumes coming out of it.

The poster also features actor Pooja Bhatt's picture hung up at the wall behind Dutt.

Alia Bhatt's character poster sees her standing amidst flames with a car in the background approaching towards her.

On the other hand, actor Aditya Roy Kapur is seen standing in a pleasant environment with a bag as he smiles in his character poster.

'Sadak 2' is all set to release on online video streaming platform Disney+ Hotstar on August 28. (ANI)