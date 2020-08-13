Amid pandemic, Mahindra Excellence in Theatre Awards goes virtual

By Express News Service

The 15th edition of Mahindra Excellence in Theatre Awards (META) on August 30 will be a first-of-its-kind virtual awards ceremony. It will feature leading theatre personalities including past and present nominees and META awardees. META is promoted by The Mahindra Group, and produced by Teamwork Arts.



This annual award show recognises the year’s best theatrical productions, performances, makers and facilitators.

In the light of the COVID-19 outbreak, META 2020, scheduled in Delhi in March, was postponed. Embracing the new normal with grit, META has adapted to the virtual world. Jay Shah, Vice President, Head – Cultural Outreach, Mahindra Group, says.

“We rise to the challenges thrown up by the pandemic and I applaud the entire theatre community for coming together at this difficult time. My humble appeal to everyone is support theatre and theatre artistes by logging on to the events online.” META will be a three-week-long celebration.

Highlights include a Theatre Critics Conference on August 10, focusing on critical discourse on theatre in the country; and the launch of the first-ever published edition of the ‘META Best Original Script’ on August 18. The META 2020 Red Carpet and Award Ceremony will take place on August 30 in a curated virtual environment. An esteemed jury will announce the winners online.