STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Entertainment Hindi

I love you Mumma: Janhvi Kapoor remembers Sridevi on her birth anniversary

The 23-year-old actor's heart-touching post was flooded with comments as fans of the late icon pay tribute to her.

Published: 13th August 2020 01:19 PM  |   Last Updated: 13th August 2020 01:19 PM   |  A+A-

Late Bollywood actress Sridevi with daughter and actress Janhvi Kapoor.

Late Bollywood actress Sridevi with daughter and actress Janhvi Kapoor. (Photo | Instagram)

By ANI

NEW DELHI: Actor Janhvi Kapoor on Thursday shared a priceless throwback picture of herself along with her late mother and legendary star Sridevi.

On Sridevi's 57th birth anniversary, Kapoor on Instagram shared a black and white picture where she is seen hugging her mother as the duo poses for the camera click.

"I love you Mumma," the 'Dhadak' actor captioned the post.

I love you mumma

A post shared by Janhvi Kapoor (@janhvikapoor) on

The 23-year-old actor's heart-touching post was flooded with comments as fans of the late icon pay tribute to her.

Sridevi breathed her last on February 24, 2018, in Dubai, where she had gone to attend a family wedding.

Born as Shree Amma Yanger Ayyapan in 1963, she was known for her iconic roles in Hindi movies like 'Chandni', 'Lamhe', 'Mr India', 'Chaalbaaz', 'Nagina', 'Sadma' and 'English Vinglish' among many more.

The Padma Shri awardee had also made a mark with her extraordinary performances in Tamil, Telugu, Hindi, Malayalam and Kannada films.

Her last film was 'Mom', for which she also received Best Actress National Award, posthumously.

Stay up to date on all the latest Entertainment Hindi news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
TAGS
Sridevi Sridevi birthday Janhvi Kapoor
India Matters
Karnataka Tourism minister CT Ravi (Photo | EPS)
Will recover losses from rioters like UP did, says Karnataka minister
Joe Biden (left) and Kamala Harris (right) (File Photo | AP)
Kamala Harris: The girl who strolled on Chennai's Elliot's beach may soon be US VP
Vaccine against the coronavirus disease, developed by Russia's Gamaleya Research Institute of Epidemiology and Microbiology. (Photo | AFP)
Amid arrival of Sputnik V, expert panel asks states not to procure COVID-19 vaccine separately
Representational Image. (Photo | AFP)
Use of smartphones for productivity increases 120 per cent

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Democratic Vice President candidate Kamala Harris (Photo | AP)
Kamala Harris says US experiencing 'moral reckoning' with racism
Businessman Shrinivas Gupta, two daughter with Madhavi’s statue.
Late wife of Karnataka man comes to life as statue for house-warming ceremony
Gallery
Erstwhile Soviet Russia left behind an enormous footprint in the field of astronomy and space travel. Laika, Sputnik and Yuri Gagarin are among the country's several achievements in the field. With President Putin claiming to have developed the world's fi
Russia did it first: Sans space and vaccine, best inventions by Russians to know about
On the day rains ravaged many parts of Kerala, another tragedy happened when the Air India Express flight skidded off the runway while landing in bad weather at Kozhikode International Airport. At least 18 persons including the pilots died and over 40 gr
Kozhikode tragedy: Air India Express flight crash lands leaving at least 18 dead, over 40 grievously injured
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp