Kareena Kapoor treats fans with a glowing selfie a day after pregnancy announcement
The 'Veere Di Wedding' actor took to Instagram to share the picture where she is seen slaying the minimal make-up look wearing just the eyeliner.
Published: 13th August 2020 06:30 PM | Last Updated: 13th August 2020 06:30 PM | A+A A-
NEW DELHI: A day after announcing about her second pregnancy, actor Kareena Kapoor Khan on Thursday treated her fans with a glowing shoot-time selfie.
The 'Veere Di Wedding' actor took to Instagram to share the picture where she is seen slaying the minimal make-up look wearing just the eyeliner.
"Another day, another shoot and well... another of my favourite selfies," she wrote in the caption.
The 39-year-old actor is seen donning a pink and white coloured comfy kurta in the picture.
ALSO READ | Kareena Kapoor, Saif Ali Khan expecting their second child
Earlier on Wednesday, Kareena and her star husband had announced that they are expecting their second child together.