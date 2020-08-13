STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Kriti Sanon supports the CBI probe for Sushant Singh Rajput

Kriti Sanon wants the Sushant Singh Rajput case investigated by the CBI so they can carry it out in the ‘true’ sense.

Published: 13th August 2020 07:19 PM  |   Last Updated: 13th August 2020 08:52 PM   |  A+A-

Sushant Singh Rajput and Kriti Sanon

Sushant Singh Rajput and Kriti Sanon (Photo | Instagram)

By IANS

NEW DELHI:  Actress Kriti Sanon has demanded a CBI probe into the death of Sushant Singh Rajput, saying his loved ones deserve closure.

"I pray that the truth comes out SOON.. His family, his friends, fans and all loved ones deserve this closure," Kriti wrote on Instagram Story.

"I hope and pray that the CBI takes over the case so it's investigated without any political agendas, in the TRUE sense, to provide justice to the family!! It's high time his soul rests in peace! #CBIForSSR #SushantSinghRajput," added the actress, who worked with Sushant in the 2017 release "Raabta", and is rumoured to have dated him once.

Earlier this day, Sushant's sister Shweta Singh Kirti posted a new video on Instagram and Twitter, to reiterate her demand for a CBI enquiry into the late actor's death.

"We stand together as a nation for CBI Enquiry! Demanding an unbiased investigation is our right and we expect nothing but the truth to come out. #CBIForSSR #Warriors4SSR #justiceforSushanthSinghRajput @PMOIndia @narendramodi @AmitShah," Shweta said in the video, which she posted on her verified Instagram account and her unverified Twitter handle.

In another post, she is seen holding a placard that reads: "I am sister of Sushant Singh Rajput and I request for #CBIforSSR."

She captioned the image as: "It's time we find the truth and get justice. Please help our family and the whole world to know what the truth is and find closure, otherwise we will never be able to live a peaceful life!!#CBIForSSR Raise your voice and demand #JusticeForSushantSinghRajput #WarriorsForSSR @sushantsinghrajput."

Following her post, Bollywood actress Kangana Ranaut also shared a video demanding a CBI probe into the death.

ALSO READ | Kangana Ranaut demands CBI inquiry in Sushant Singh Rajput's death case

"We want CBI for Sushant Singh Rajput. We deserve to know the truth," says the actress in a video published by her verified Twitter team, which goes by the name of Team Kangana Ranaut.

On June 14, Sushant was found dead in his apartment in Mumbai. His family has lodged an FIR charging his actress girlfriend Rhea Chakraborty and her family with abetment to suicide among other charges.

Comments

