Sridevi's 57th birth anniversary: Boney Kapoor remembers his 'jaan'

Published: 13th August 2020 05:37 PM

Producer Boney Kapoor with his wife and late actress Sridevi.

Producer Boney Kapoor with his wife and late actress Sridevi. (Photo | PTI)

By IANS

MUMBAI: Thursday is the 57th birth anniversary of late superstar Sridevi, and her husband, producer Boney Kapoor, took to social media to reveal how every joy in his life is incomplete without her.

"Happy birthday my love my life. #HappyBirthdaySridevi," he tweeted, with a couple of throwback pictures where he poses with the late diva.

Sridevi's daughter Janhvi Kapoor returned to the OTT screen with her new film, "Gunjan Saxena: The Kargil Girl", and Boney referred to the fact in his post.

"Jaan missing you lots every second of the 900 days you left us, but more so today to see the joy on your face for the good reaction to Janu's work in Gunjan, I wish you were here with us, our joy is incomplete without you," Boney tweeted.

Sridevi died in 2018 after drowning in a bathtub in a Dubai hotel. Her death was declared as an accident.

She began her career at the age of four in the Tamil devotional film "Thunaivan", and worked across Tamil, Telugu, Kannada and Malayalam films, before her Hindi film debut as a child artiste in the 1975 release, "Julie". Her debut as a Bollywood heroine happened in the 1980 film, "Solva Sawan", opposite Amol Palekar, and she became an overnight star after the release of "Himmatwala", co-starring Jeetendra, in 1983.

Sridevi won a National Award as Best Actress for her last release before death, the 2017 release "Mom".

