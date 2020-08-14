Annup Sonii, Sandhya Mridul’s short film 'Level 13' out 

By Express News Service

Annup Sonii and Sandhya Mridul’s short film Level 13 is out. Directed by Samir Tewari, the film also stars Rajev Paul and Swati Semwal.Level 13 follows Rohit, a sycophantic, senior-management executive who has recently relocated from Gurgaon to Mumbai. He gets invited to his Managing Director’s anniversary party. Eager to win over his new boss, he takes his unwilling wife Priya along and urges her to be at her charming best.

However, the party turns out to be different for both of them as Rohit runs into Sonal, his boss’s wife, who he had once dated.Level 13 is produced by KARA Studios and Working I.