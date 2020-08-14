Swara Bhaskar plays action heroine in new web series titled 'Flesh'

By Express News Service

Swara Bhaskar says her fans will get to see her performing some high-octane action sequences as a cop in an upcoming digital project. Talking about the series, titled Flesh, Swara said: “Human and child trafficking is one of the most damning realities of the world and it’s important that we keep highlighting the issue through the fictional content that we create.”

“I am honoured to be a part of Flesh and given the opportunity to work with the team was an absolute pleasure. For the very first time in my career, I will be seen essaying the role of a cop which I am hoping will be appreciated by fans. They will witness me performing some high-octane action sequences,” added the actor.

The web series, which is a crime-thriller, also stars Akshay Oberoi, Vidya Malvade and Mahima Makwana. Flesh is written by Pooja Ladha Surti and is directed by Danish Aslam.The series will stream on Eros Now from August 21.