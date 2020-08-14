Till things are not back to normal, we will work digitally: Actor Nitin Arora

By Express News Service

A thriller-action web series, Dangerous, is set to release today on MX Player. Playing the role of a cop named Jagmohan is actor and entrepreneur Nitin Arora, originally from Delhi.



In a quick chat he discusses his role in the series and as the MD of an entertainment conceptualisation and programming firm, Katalyst Entertainment.

Tell us about your character in Dangerous?



I play a Brit-Asian detective called Jagmohan aka Jags. Once the series starts there is a kidnapping which happens to solve the case for which Jagmohan has been hired. Initially, they wanted me to be a cop but the character of Jags was more fascinating to me. He has to investigate and solve the case, and after every 10-15 minutes, there is a twist.

A lot has changed due to the pandemic. How did it affect the project?



We had amazing plans to promote this web series in India, Dubai and other parts of the world. Unfortunately, the time is not favourable, but this may also pass in a couple of months.

Katalyst Entertainment is out with its first-ever production venture, starring Alia Bhatt in her maiden music video with Doorbeen in a track called Italise. Tell us more.



Doorbeen has been associated with us since long and we have been closely working with each other. When I was approached for Italise, I spoke to one of my friends who manages many artists, and she suggested Alia Bhatt. It was so sweet of her to have performed for the song. We will be coming up with more songs soon.

What are your plans for Katalyst Entertainment?



We plan to shift a bit towards digital streaming. We have done a lot of digital concerts within the last two months and we are starting our production house. We will also launch our web series and a film as well. Till things are not back to normal, we will work digitally.

Post lockdown, how do you look at the industry going back to normal?



We all are waiting for the lockdown to get over. Most of the shoots have started, but we are still struggling for the live shows.

What’s next?



Tera Shukhriya will release on Independence Day. It is a musical ode to the corona warriors in our police forces. (The song is written by Sachin-Jigar and features Kailash Kher, Aamir Ali, Navraj Hans, Nitin Arora, Hussain Kuwerjerwala, and composers Sachin-Jigar themselves.) We will start shooting for our web series and other movies in December.