STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Entertainment Hindi

Spreading laughter is the best thing to do in COVID-19 times, says Sunil Grover

In 'Gangs of Filmistan', Grover will be seen as a don, while his co-actors Shilpa Shinde, Sanket Bhosale and Upasana Singh will entertain him and the audience in Bollywood style.

Published: 15th August 2020 07:23 PM  |   Last Updated: 15th August 2020 07:23 PM   |  A+A-

Sunil Grover

Bollywood actor Sunil Grover (File | PTI)

By PTI

MUMBAI: Sunil Grover, who is back with his show "Gangs of Filmistan", says creating comedy in the times of coronavirus is a challenge but it is the best medicine for people who are in distress.

The actor said when he was approached for the show, he immediately agreed to it as he thought that humour is a necessity for people amidst the coronavirus pandemic. "It is difficult, it is a challenge to make people laugh. I immediately accepted the offer as I felt this is the right show to do in these times.  Spreading laughter is something I wanted to do it from my heart," Grover told PTI.

The "Bharat" added that he would be donating his earnings from the show to charity. "Whatever I will be earning from this show I am putting that into charity. In these times, I believe people should help and support others," he said.

In "Gangs of Filmistan", Grover will be seen as a don, while his co-actors Shilpa Shinde, Sanket Bhosale, Upasana Singh, Sugandha Mishra, Paritosh Tripathi, Jatinder Suri and Siddharth Sagar will entertain him and the audience in Bollywood style.

"This show has a different format. There are no artiste interviews in the show, but it will be a Bollywood show. The objective always is to make people laugh and entertain them. We will have a Bollywood specific comedy to be showcased by various artistes. I will be sitting as a don, appreciating and enjoying the performance," Grover added.

"Gangs of Filmistan" has been created by Preeti Simoes and Neeti Simoes, who previously worked on "Comedy Nights with Kapil". The show will premiere from August 31 on Star Bharat.

Stay up to date on all the latest Entertainment Hindi news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
TAGS
Gangs of Filmistan Sunil Grover COVID19 Coronavirus Shilpa Shinde Sanket Bhosale
India Matters
For representational purposes
Trump administration allows certain exemptions in H-1B, L-1 travel ban
File picture of a Kochi Corporation worker spraying disinfectant inside a school in the city Express
Daily Covid cases cross 1,500-mark, Kerala expects September peak
Ayodhya Ram Temple site. (File Photo | AFP)
After Ram Mandir, now Hindus back construction of Ayodhya mosque
Reliance Industries Chairman and Managing Director Mukesh Ambani (File Photo | PTI)
Reliance likely to acquire TikTok in India for $5 billion

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Delhi CM Arvind Kejriwal (File photo| PTI)
Will not open schools in Delhi unless COVID-19 situation improves: CM Arvind Kejriwal
US Democrats Vice President nominee Kamala Harris (Photo | AP)
Kamala Harris recounts childhood Madras visits, good idli, long walks with grandfather
Gallery
This is how top Indian cricketers reacted to former captain MS Dhoni's decision to retire from international cricket. (Photos | AP, AFP)
'No words will ever be enough': Virat Kohli to Rishabh Pant, Indian cricketers hail retiring MS Dhoni on Twitter
Lionel Messi was supposed to win it alone, the Argentinian charged with somehow masking the failings of an entire club against the most formidable team in Europe. It was a desperate hope, swiftly dashed by a ruthless Bayern Munich side, whose demolition exposed Barcelona's ageing team for what Messi has been saying all along: they are simply not good enough. (Photo | AP)
End of an era! What awaits Lionel Messi's Barcelona as Lisbon humiliation makes downfall complete
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp