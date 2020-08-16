Amitabh Bachchan pens note for Kunal Kemmu after watching 'Lootcase': You were exceptional

By PTI

MUMBAI: Actor Kunal Kemmu on Sunday shared an appreciation note sent to him by Amitabh Bachchan where the megastar appreciated his performance in his latest comedy "Lootcase".

The film follows a middle-aged family man, played by Kunal, who finds an unclaimed suitcase filled with money.

Taking to Twitter, Kunal shared the photograph of the handwritten note by Bachchan, where the 77-year-old actor said he "greatly enjoyed" the film.

"The writing, the direction, the performances of co-artistes was superb. But you were exceptional! Each expression, body movement simply outstanding! "Keep up the good work and may you ever keep prospering. In admiration and love Amitabh Bachchan," the note read.

Kunal said he was overwhelmed by the love shown by the screen icon and tweeted it was the "most awesome thing ever."

"I have often read or heard about this happening and always wished that one day I would also be deserving of one myself thank you so much @SrBachchan Sir This means so much to me. I'm doing back flips in my head and my heart," the 37-year-old actor said.

Directed by Rajesh Krishnan, "Lootcase" is currently streaming on Disney+Hostar and also stars Rasika Dugal, Gajraj Rao, Ranvir Shorey, and Vijay Raaz.

It was earlier scheduled to arrive in theatres in April, but chose a digital route in the wake of coronavirus-induced lockdown which has forced theatres to remain shut since March.