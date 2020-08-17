STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Entertainment Hindi

Freedom fighter Khudiram Bose's image row: Legal notice sent to makers of ZEE5 show

As the screenshot of the sequence went viral on social media, netizens trolled ZEE5, and some even called for its boycott.

Published: 17th August 2020 04:32 PM  |   Last Updated: 17th August 2020 04:32 PM   |  A+A-

Abhay 2' makers were trolled heavily on social media for using revolutionary freedom fighter Khudiram Bose's image on criminal board during one of the scenes.

Abhay 2' makers were trolled heavily on social media for using revolutionary freedom fighter Khudiram Bose's image on criminal board during one of the scenes.

By PTI

KOLKATA: A web series on OTT platform ZEE5 has drawn flak for allegedly placing a sketch of martyred freedom fighter Khudiram Bose in a picture gallery for wanted criminals in one of its episodes, with a local organisation here sending a legal notice to the producers of the show.

The series, 'Abhay 2', released on the platform ahead of Independence Day, shows a police officer grilling an accused, and a board with sketches of fugitives hanging on the wall behind them, one of them apparently being that of the freedom fighter who was executed in 1908 at the age of 18.

As the screenshot of the sequence went viral on social media, netizens trolled ZEE5, and some even called for its boycott.

Among others, TMC MLA Madan Mitra and JNU students' union leader Aishe Ghosh criticised the platform for the "shameful" incident.

"If this is true!! It is extremely shameful. How can a brave young freedom fighter be depicted like this. Appalling isn't it!! I guess this the new norm in the @BJP4India govt, distorting of history to undermine the contribution of Bengalis in all fields. #KhudiramBose," Mitra said.

In response to one of the tweets, ZEE5 took to Twitter to say that it did not mean to hurt sentiments.

ALSO READ | 'Abhay 2' trolled for misusing freedom fighter Khudiram Bose's image, OTT platform apologises

"The producers, show & the platform have no intent whatsoever to offend any community or hurt anybodys sentiments. Keeping in mind the feedback received and with utmost respect to our audience, we have blurred the image (inadvertently) used in one of the scenes of Abhay2," the official handle of the OTT platform said.

In another tweet, the platform also said, "We unconditionally apologise for the error."

The apology, however, cut no ice with Bangla Paksha, a group fighting for the rights of the Bengali community, as it sent a legal notice to the makers of the show, accusing them of maligning Bose and hurting the sentiments of 130 crore Indians.

Kaushik Maity, an office-bearer of Bangla Paksha, said, "What did they mean when they said they don't want to hurt sentiments of any community? Is this an apology? Had such a thing happened to a freedom fighter from the south or Maharashtra, would they have gotten away with such a cursory statement! We will demonstrate before the office of the production house in the city."

'Abhay 2', starring Kunal Khemu, Ram Kapoor and Chunky Pandey in prominent roles, is a crime-thriller series directed by Ken Ghosh.

Stay up to date on all the latest Entertainment Hindi news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
TAGS
ZEE5 Abhay 2 Khudiram Bose
India Matters
40 per cent of all ministers educated only up to school
The water level in the Godavari is likely to cross the 57-feet mark on Sunday. (Photo | EPS)
Godavari crosses third-warning level at Bhadrachalam
Mukesh Ambani, chairman and managing director of Reliance Industries. (Photo | PTI)
Reliance Industries in talks to acquire Urban Ladder, Milkbasket: Report
Shaheen Bagh social activist Shahzad Ali is BJP's new inductee. Some though have questioned the legitimacy of Ali’s role in the movement. (Photo | ANI)
People of minority community from Shaheen Bagh join BJP

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Heavy rainfall led to flooding of homes in Belagavi district’s Annapoorneshwari Nagar | Ashishkrishna HP
Karnataka Rains: Homes in Belagavi inundated, life comes to a standstill
Andhra Floods: Crops damaged, people moved to shelter homes
Gallery
This is how heavy rainfall and floods have caused havoc in Andhra Pradesh and Telangana while Godavari river's water levels continue to rise at an alarming rate. (Express photos by S Senbagapandiyan and by special arrangement)
Here is how torrential rains, floods have caused havoc in Andhra Pradesh and Telangana
This is how top Indian cricketers reacted to former captain MS Dhoni's decision to retire from international cricket. (Photos | AP, AFP)
'No words will ever be enough': Virat Kohli to Rishabh Pant, Indian cricketers hail retiring MS Dhoni on Twitter
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp