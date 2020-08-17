STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Entertainment Hindi

Gone too soon: Riteish Deshmukh, Ajay Devgn, others mourn Nishikant Kamat's demise

Ajay Devgn who had worked in Nishikant's critically acclaimed film 'Drishyam' expressed grief over the demise of the 50-year-old filmmaker.

Published: 17th August 2020 06:25 PM  |   Last Updated: 17th August 2020 07:41 PM   |  A+A-

Nishikant Nishikant Kamat. (Photo | Twitter)

Nishikant Kamat. (Photo | Twitter)

By ANI

NEW DELHI: Bollywood celebrities mourned the demise of filmmaker Nishikant Kamat as he passed away due to multiple organ failure in a Hyderabad hospital on Monday.

Actor and close friend of the 'Drishyam' filmmaker Riteish Deshmukh, who had earlier in the day refuted the claims of Nishikant's demise, took to Twitter to express grief over his friend's death. "I will miss you my friend. #NishikantKamat Rest In Peace," the 'Housefull' actor tweeted along with a picture of himself with Nishikant.

Riteish's wife Genelia Deshmukh also condoled the demise of the filmmaker and tweeted: "#NishikantKamat you were one of a kind.. I found a life coach in you. I live by so much that we discussed and I live with knowing you were such an amazing soul and I'm just so glad our paths crossed.. I will miss you dear Nishi .. RIP."

Ajay Devgn who had worked in Nishikant's critically acclaimed film 'Drishyam' expressed grief over the demise of the 50-year-old filmmaker. "My equation with Nishikant was not just about Drishyam, a film which he directed with Tabu and me. It was an association that I cherished. He was bright; ever-smiling. He has gone too soon. RIP Nishikant," he wrote on Twitter.

Actor Soha Ali Khan, who worked in the filmmaker's first Hindi film 'Mumbai Meri Jaan', shared a picture of herself with Nishikant on Instagram and conveyed heartfelt condolences to his family and loved ones.

"Deeply shocked and saddened to hear about the untimely demise of Nishikant Kamat. I worked with him 12 years ago in his first Hindi film, Mumbai Meri Jaan, and it was an experience I will always value. My most heartfelt condolences to his family and loved ones. #nishikantkamat may he be at peace," she wrote.

ALSO READ | 'Drishyam' director Nishikant Kamat passes away at 50

Senior actor Paresh Rawal paid tribute to Kamat by thanking him for such a meaningful film 'Mumbai Meri Jaan' and wonderful memories.

"One of my favourite Director Nishikant Kamat Who made "Mumbai Meri Jaan "breathed his last today at Hyderabad hospital. Thanks Nishi for such a meaningful film and memories. AUM SHANTI," Rawal wrote on Twitter.

Actor Randeep Hooda also bid adieu to his friend and thanked him for all of his movies.

"Farewell Nishi!! You lived and died by what you decided you loved more than anything else .. I'm sure you had no regrets about much .. thank you for all the movies, all the fun stories, warmth and smiles #NishikantKamat," he tweeted along with a picture of the late filmmaker.

Kamat, who was undergoing treatment for chronic liver disease in a Hyderabad hospital, breathed his last on Monday. He was 50.

He was admitted to AIG Hospitals on July 31, 2020, with complains of fever and excessive fatigue. It was diagnosed that he was suffering from liver cirrhosis for the past two years, as per the hospital authorities.

Kamat is known for directing Bollywood films like the Ajay Devgn-Tabu starrer 'Drishyam', Irrfan Khan-starrer 'Madaari'. He has also directed John Abraham-starrers 'Force' and 'Rocky Handsome' among others.

He is also known for debut directorial Marathi films like 'Dombivali Fast' and 'Lai Bhaari'. As an actor, he was featured in the Marathi film 'Saatchya Aat Gharat' and his 2016 directorial 'Rocky Handsome'.

Stay up to date on all the latest Entertainment Hindi news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
TAGS
Ajay Devgn Drishyam Nishikant Kamat RIPNishi
India Matters
40 per cent of all ministers educated only up to school
The water level in the Godavari is likely to cross the 57-feet mark on Sunday. (Photo | EPS)
Godavari crosses third-warning level at Bhadrachalam
Mukesh Ambani, chairman and managing director of Reliance Industries. (Photo | PTI)
Reliance Industries in talks to acquire Urban Ladder, Milkbasket: Report
Shaheen Bagh social activist Shahzad Ali is BJP's new inductee. Some though have questioned the legitimacy of Ali’s role in the movement. (Photo | ANI)
People of minority community from Shaheen Bagh join BJP

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Venkatesh showing the pathetic state of the bridge at his native Hirerayanakunte in Raichur. (Photo| EPS)
Karnataka Rains: Ambulance boy says Raichur bridge still awaits repair
Heavy rainfall led to flooding of homes in Belagavi district’s Annapoorneshwari Nagar | Ashishkrishna HP
Karnataka Rains: Homes in Belagavi inundated, life comes to a standstill
Gallery
This is how heavy rainfall and floods have caused havoc in Andhra Pradesh and Telangana while Godavari river's water levels continue to rise at an alarming rate. (Express photos by S Senbagapandiyan and by special arrangement)
Here is how torrential rains, floods have caused havoc in Andhra Pradesh and Telangana
This is how top Indian cricketers reacted to former captain MS Dhoni's decision to retire from international cricket. (Photos | AP, AFP)
'No words will ever be enough': Virat Kohli to Rishabh Pant, Indian cricketers hail retiring MS Dhoni on Twitter
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp