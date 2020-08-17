Harleen Sethi to star as army officer in 'The Test Case 2'

By Express News Service

Harleen Sethi is set to play an army officer in the second season of web show, The Test Case. The teaser of the show, released on Independence Day, has Harleen donning the uniform in a “dream role”.

“My excitement level has peaked, as this is a one-of-a-kind role. For me, it is a dream role. I always wanted to wear the uniform in the honour of our armed forces, the ‘real heroes’, as a mark of respect to their selfless work and courage,” said Harleen.

She feels the show will test her acting skills. “The preparation and shooting experience will certainly push my boundaries physically and emotionally as an actor and as an individual,” she noted.The first season of The Test Case featured Nimrat Kaur in the starring role of Captain Shikha Sharma.