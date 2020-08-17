STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Entertainment Hindi

Harleen Sethi to star as army officer in 'The Test Case 2'

“My excitement level has peaked, as this is a one-of-a-kind role. For me, it is a dream role.

Published: 17th August 2020 10:05 AM  |   Last Updated: 17th August 2020 10:05 AM   |  A+A-

Harleen Sethi

Harleen Sethi

By Express News Service

Harleen Sethi is set to play an army officer in the second season of web show, The Test Case. The teaser of the show, released on Independence Day, has Harleen donning the uniform in a “dream role”.

“My excitement level has peaked, as this is a one-of-a-kind role. For me, it is a dream role. I always wanted to wear the uniform in the honour of our armed forces, the ‘real heroes’, as a mark of respect to their selfless work and courage,” said Harleen.

She feels the show will test her acting skills. “The preparation and shooting experience will certainly push my boundaries physically and emotionally as an actor and as an individual,” she noted.The first season of The Test Case featured Nimrat Kaur in the starring role of Captain Shikha Sharma.

Stay up to date on all the latest Entertainment Hindi news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
TAGS
Harleen Sethi The Test Case 2
India Matters
40 per cent of all ministers educated only up to school
The water level in the Godavari is likely to cross the 57-feet mark on Sunday. (Photo | EPS)
Godavari crosses third-warning level at Bhadrachalam
Mukesh Ambani, chairman and managing director of Reliance Industries. (Photo | PTI)
Reliance Industries in talks to acquire Urban Ladder, Milkbasket: Report
Shaheen Bagh social activist Shahzad Ali is BJP's new inductee. Some though have questioned the legitimacy of Ali’s role in the movement. (Photo | ANI)
People of minority community from Shaheen Bagh join BJP

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Heavy rainfall led to flooding of homes in Belagavi district’s Annapoorneshwari Nagar | Ashishkrishna HP
Karnataka Rains: Homes in Belagavi inundated, life comes to a standstill
Andhra Floods: Crops damaged, people moved to shelter homes
Gallery
This is how heavy rainfall and floods have caused havoc in Andhra Pradesh and Telangana while Godavari river's water levels continue to rise at an alarming rate. (Express photos by S Senbagapandiyan and by special arrangement)
Here is how torrential rains, floods have caused havoc in Andhra Pradesh and Telangana
This is how top Indian cricketers reacted to former captain MS Dhoni's decision to retire from international cricket. (Photos | AP, AFP)
'No words will ever be enough': Virat Kohli to Rishabh Pant, Indian cricketers hail retiring MS Dhoni on Twitter
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp