Vicky Kaushal now has 9 million Instagram followers

By IANS

MUMBAI: Bollywood heartthrob Vicky Kaushal now has a fan following of nine million on Instagram.

Vicky took to Instagram Stories to express his excitement over his growing social media family.

He wrote: "Parivaar badh raha hai (the family is growing)... 9M."

Vicky, who is touted as one of the moist promising actors in Bollywood, recently shared a video of himself playing the song "Ae watan" from the 2018 film "Raazi" on a veena.

The National Award-winning star was last seen in Bhanu Pratap Singh's "Bhoot Part One: The Haunted Ship".

He will next be seen in Shoojit Sircar's "Sardar Udham Singh", where he plays the titular revolutionary.