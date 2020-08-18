Actor-filmmaker Nishikant Kamat passes away 

By Express News Service

Actor-filmmaker Nishikant Kamat passed away on Monday afternoon in Hyderabad. He was 50.

Nishikant was diagnosed with chronic liver disease and secondary infections and was admitted to AIG Hospitals in Hyderabad. On Monday noon, it was erroneously reported that Nishikant had died, followed by clarifications that he was on ventilator support in critical condition. At last, his death was confirmed in a statement by the hospital.

“Mr. Nishikant Kamat (50 years, Male) was admitted to AIG Hospitals on 31st July 2020 with complaints of fever and excessive fatigue,” the hospital stated. “It was diagnosed that he was suffering from Liver Cirrhosis for the past two years. Initially, we started antibiotics and supportive medications upon which Mr. Kamat showed improvement, but his condition soon deteriorated with progressive liver dysfunction and drowsiness.

He was immediately shifted to the ICU, where his general condition gradually declined.”On Sunday, Nishikant developed respiratory failure and hypotension, the hospital said. His condition deteriorated further leading to multiple organ failure.

“Today, from afternoon onwards his vital parameters started declining and at 1624 hrs he succumbed to his illness. Our condolences are with his family, friends and fans,” the statement read.Nishikant had directed Marathi films like Dombivali Fast, Lai Bhaari and Fugay. In Bollywood, he was noted for the films Mumbai Meri Jaan, Force, Drishyam, Madaari and Rocky Handsome. He had also directed the 2007 tamil remake of Dombivali Fast, titled Evano Oruvan.As an actor, Nishikant was known for his roles in Rocky Handsome, Daddy and Bhavesh Joshi Superhero.