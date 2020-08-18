STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Entertainment Hindi

Actor-filmmaker Nishikant Kamat passes away 

Actor-filmmaker Nishikant Kamat passed away on Monday afternoon in Hyderabad.

Published: 18th August 2020 10:01 AM  |   Last Updated: 18th August 2020 10:01 AM   |  A+A-

Nishikant Nishikant Kamat. (Photo | Twitter)

Nishikant Kamat. (Photo | Twitter)

By Express News Service

Actor-filmmaker Nishikant Kamat passed away on Monday afternoon in Hyderabad. He was 50.
Nishikant was diagnosed with chronic liver disease and secondary infections and was admitted to AIG Hospitals in Hyderabad. On Monday noon, it was erroneously reported that Nishikant had died, followed by clarifications that he was on ventilator support in critical condition. At last, his death was confirmed in a statement by the hospital.

“Mr. Nishikant Kamat (50 years, Male) was admitted to AIG Hospitals on 31st July 2020 with complaints of fever and excessive fatigue,” the hospital stated. “It was diagnosed that he was suffering from Liver Cirrhosis for the past two years. Initially, we started antibiotics and supportive medications upon which Mr. Kamat showed improvement, but his condition soon deteriorated with progressive liver dysfunction and drowsiness.

He was immediately shifted to the ICU, where his general condition gradually declined.”On Sunday, Nishikant developed respiratory failure and hypotension, the hospital said. His condition deteriorated further leading to multiple organ failure.

“Today, from afternoon onwards his vital parameters started declining and at 1624 hrs he succumbed to his illness. Our condolences are with his family, friends and fans,” the statement read.Nishikant had directed Marathi films like Dombivali Fast, Lai Bhaari and Fugay. In Bollywood, he was noted for the films Mumbai Meri Jaan, Force, Drishyam, Madaari and Rocky Handsome. He had also directed the 2007 tamil remake of Dombivali Fast, titled Evano Oruvan.As an actor, Nishikant was known for his roles in Rocky Handsome, Daddy and Bhavesh Joshi Superhero.

Stay up to date on all the latest Entertainment Hindi news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
TAGS
Nishikant Kamat
India Matters
40 per cent of all ministers educated only up to school
The water level in the Godavari is likely to cross the 57-feet mark on Sunday. (Photo | EPS)
Godavari crosses third-warning level at Bhadrachalam
Mukesh Ambani, chairman and managing director of Reliance Industries. (Photo | PTI)
Reliance Industries in talks to acquire Urban Ladder, Milkbasket: Report
Shaheen Bagh social activist Shahzad Ali is BJP's new inductee. Some though have questioned the legitimacy of Ali’s role in the movement. (Photo | ANI)
People of minority community from Shaheen Bagh join BJP

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Venkatesh showing the pathetic state of the bridge at his native Hirerayanakunte in Raichur. (Photo| EPS)
Karnataka Rains: Ambulance boy says Raichur bridge still awaits repair
Heavy rainfall led to flooding of homes in Belagavi district’s Annapoorneshwari Nagar | Ashishkrishna HP
Karnataka Rains: Homes in Belagavi inundated, life comes to a standstill
Gallery
This is how heavy rainfall and floods have caused havoc in Andhra Pradesh and Telangana while Godavari river's water levels continue to rise at an alarming rate. (Express photos by S Senbagapandiyan and by special arrangement)
Here is how torrential rains, floods have caused havoc in Andhra Pradesh and Telangana
This is how top Indian cricketers reacted to former captain MS Dhoni's decision to retire from international cricket. (Photos | AP, AFP)
'No words will ever be enough': Virat Kohli to Rishabh Pant, Indian cricketers hail retiring MS Dhoni on Twitter
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp