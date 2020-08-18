STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Ali Fazal narrates an animation video on the migrant crisis

Ali Fazal has voiced and co-produced an animated video on the ongoing migrant crisis.

Published: 18th August 2020 09:51 AM

Bollywood actor Ali Fazal

Bollywood actor Ali Fazal (Photo | PTI)

By Express News Service

Ali Fazal has voiced and co-produced an animated video on the ongoing migrant crisis. The video, titled Tasveer, highlights how the COVID-19 pandemic has affected migrants and daily-wage workers across the country.

Created by Ashutosh Pathak, the animation journey presents visuals of labourers walking towards their homes in large numbers after being rendered jobless. It encourages viewers to be more socially responsible towards their fellow citizens and bridge class barriers with empathy and kindness.

“The best thing about art is it gets to place mirrors in the face of society and even ask some relevant questions,” Ali said. “I don’t know what our better versions look like, but we’ve all seen our worst as humanity this year.”Ali starred in the 2019 Netflix film, House Arrest. He was also seen in Prassthanam and Milan Talkies. His upcoming ventures are the Hollywood mystery thriller Death on the Nile, directed by Kenneth Branagh, and Mirzapur Season 2. 

Ali fazal
India Matters
