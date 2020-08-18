STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Entertainment Hindi

Twinkle Khanna gives sneak peek from her 'bookworm life' in new Instagram post

Popularly known as 'Mrs Funnybones' for her satirical book by the same name, Khanna has also been writing blogs and articles for different platforms. 

Published: 18th August 2020 08:23 PM  |   Last Updated: 18th August 2020 08:23 PM   |  A+A-

Author-producer and former Bollywood actress Twinkle Khanna

Author-producer and former Bollywood actress Twinkle Khanna (Photo | Twinkle Khanna Instagram)

By ANI

NEW DELHI:  'Mrs Funnybones' Twinkle Khanna, who is an avid reader and an ace writer, spent her Tuesday reading in the company of her 'little one' Nitara.

Sharing a picture from her "bookworm life," the 46-year-old actor-turned-writer took to Instagram to share the picture featuring her and Nitara reading in a cosy corner of their house.

She went on to share in the caption that her "teenager" son Aarav clicked the picture of the mother-daughter duo.

"The little one and I read together, while the teenager who is also meant to have his nose in a book, takes pictures instead," she wrote in the caption and added "#bookwormlife" to express her love for books.

Popularly known as 'Mrs Funnybones' for her satirical book by the same name, Khanna has also been writing blogs and articles for different platforms. 

Stay up to date on all the latest Entertainment Hindi news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
TAGS
Twinkle Khanna
India Matters
The report calls on governments in the region to adopt urgent, large-scale and targeted measures to generate jobs for the youth.
41 lakh youth lost jobs in India due to Covid-19 impact: ILO-ADB report
Mohanamma tested positive for the virus last month, and was admitted to the Kurnool GGH on July 13. 
Diet, meditation help 105-year-old woman from Kurnool beat Covid-19
Truecaller has over 170 million monthly active users in India. (File Photo | AFP)
Truecaller identifies 29.7 bn spam calls, 8.5 bn spam SMSes for Indian users in 2019
Image for representational purpose
Don’t be too hopeful, says Government on Covid-19 vaccine

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
In this Sunday, Aug. 16, 2020 file photo opposition supporters wave a huge old Belarusian national flag as they rally in the center of Minsk, Belarus. (Photo | AP)
Why are citizens in Belarus protesting against their President?
Garg confirmed he had contracted the virus by taking to Twitter on Tuesday (File photo | PTI)
India's highest: Over 50% in Pune exposed to COVID-19, finds serosurvey
Gallery
An agricultural labourer engaged in her daily work at Mudapuram paddy field near Chirayinkeezhu in Thiruvananthapuram. Despite the Covid outbreak, agricultural activities, which are crucial in ensuring food security, are continuing in full swing across Ke
Photography in the time of pandemic: The many faces of life as India's battle against coronavirus continue | World Photography Day
The Pakistan cricket community hailed Mahendra Singh Dhoni in one voice, calling him one of greatest captains that India produced and the one, who impacted the game in his own way. Dhoni, who announced his retirement from international cricket on Saturday
With love from Pakistan: Best reactions to MS Dhoni's retirement by Pak cricketers. Shahid Afridi, Inzamam-ul-Haq, others
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp