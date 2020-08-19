STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Entertainment Hindi

Ayushmann Khurrana feels 'refreshed' to be on sets after months

The 'Vicky Donor' actor further shared that he is all set to start shooting for his upcoming romantic film with director Abhishek Kapoor.

Published: 19th August 2020 06:19 PM  |   Last Updated: 19th August 2020 06:19 PM   |  A+A-

Actor Ayushmann Khurrana (Photo | Ayushmann Khurrana, Instagram)

Actor Ayushmann Khurrana (Photo | Ayushmann Khurrana, Instagram)

By ANI

NEW DELHI: Actor Ayushmann Khurrana who has recently shot three back-to-back endorsement campaigns on Wednesday said he feels refreshed after getting back to shooting after months.

"I have shot multiple things while being in my hometown and it has been super smooth for me shooting with the crew who are also based out of Chandigarh. It's really refreshing to be on the sets and working after so many months," the 'Article 15' actor said.

Talking about getting back to work after the coronavirus lockdown, the 35-year-old actor said, "It took some time to get used to and control the paranoia of the virus but I think I'm fully focussed to work now, of course with all safety measures."

While working amid the pandemic, Khurrana is confident that the industry will take all the right steps to restart film productions and he is content that he has taken the important step towards bringing the business back.

"If the entire production takes all the necessary and possible precautions, it minimises the risk to a really great extent. We have to all work towards restarting our industry and I'm glad that I have taken a step in that direction to contribute towards this," he said.

The 'Vicky Donor' actor further shared that he is all set to start shooting for his upcoming romantic film with director Abhishek Kapoor.

"I'm starting to shoot for my progressive love story with Abhishek Kapoor in October and I'm looking forward to being on a film's set again. It feels like we were all making movies in another lifetime," he said.

Khurrana was one of the very first actors who had returned to shooting soon after the government announced the unlock parameters in the country.

Stay up to date on all the latest Entertainment Hindi news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
TAGS
Ayushmann Khurrana Ayushmann Khurrana films
India Matters
Covid deadlier for people with liver diseases
High humidity can extend lifetime of virus-laden aerosol: Study
Migrant labourers from Odisha going home on foot captured at NH16 on the outskirts of Chennai. (Photo | Debadatta Mallick)
Officials worried as active Covid-19 cases going up in Chennai
Researchers harvested samples from around 80 percent of the sewage treatment plants in Greater Hyderabad Municipal Corporation limits. (Photo | Express)
Testing of sewage samples reveals Hyderabad may have 2.6 lakh active Covid cases

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
SP Balasubrahmanyam (File | EPS)
Get Well Soon: Ilaiyaraja, Rajnikanth and others pray together for SP Balasubrahmanyam
US Democratic Party Vice Presidential candidate Kamala Harris (File photo | AP)
Kamala Harris scripts history as she accepts Democratic nomination for US vice-president
Gallery
An agricultural labourer engaged in her daily work at Mudapuram paddy field near Chirayinkeezhu in Thiruvananthapuram. Despite the Covid outbreak, agricultural activities, which are crucial in ensuring food security, are continuing in full swing across Ke
Photography in the time of pandemic: The many faces of life as India's battle against coronavirus continues | World Photography Day
The Pakistan cricket community hailed Mahendra Singh Dhoni in one voice, calling him one of greatest captains that India produced and the one, who impacted the game in his own way. Dhoni, who announced his retirement from international cricket on Saturday
With love from Pakistan: Best reactions to MS Dhoni's retirement by Pak cricketers. Shahid Afridi, Inzamam-ul-Haq, others
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp