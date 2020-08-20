STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Late 'Pakeezah' actress Meena Kumari's life to be subject of web series

Based on Ashwini Bhatnagar's biography of the iconic star, 'Mahjabeen As Meena Kumari', the series is produced by Prabhleen Kaur.

Published: 20th August 2020 03:41 PM

Late actress Meena Kumari (Photo | YouTube screengrab)

By IANS

MUMBAI: The life of late legendary actress Meena Kumari is set to be the subject of a new web series.

Based on Ashwini Bhatnagar's biography of the iconic star, "Mahjabeen As Meena Kumari", the series is produced by Prabhleen Kaur. Details of cast and crew are yet to be announced. The makers subsequently plan to make a feature film on the subject too, after the web series.

"It is a dream comes true for me as nothing is more beautiful and larger than life than the name Meena Kumari. 'God resides in detailing' is the mantra that guides us, and a subject of this magnitude warrants research. The best names from vintage Hindi film journalism have been hired to provide authentic research. We intend to start with a web series and then move onto a feature film on the gifted actress for whom the term 'Tragedy Queen' was coined. We are not in any hurry," said Kaur.

Meena Kumari is celebrated for her roles in many Bollywood classics including "Sahib Bibi Aur Ghulam", "Pakeezah", "Mere Apne", "Baiju Bawra", "Dil Apna Aur Preet Parai", "Dil Ek Mandir" and "Kaajal".

Talking on the project, Ashwini Bhatnagar said: "I am delighted to collaborate with a production house like Prabhleen's, which is known for creating pathbreaking content. The book is possibly the first authentic portrayal of the legendary actress from a neutral viewpoint."

Meena Kumari died at the age of 39 on March 31, 1972. Thirty-three of those years were dedicated to her eventful acting career. The web series will encompass all aspects of her career, controversies and complexities that shrouded the enigmatic persona of the actress.

