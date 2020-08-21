STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Entertainment Hindi

Akshay Kumar to feature in 'Into Wild With Bear Grylls', episode to premiere on September 11

The much-anticipated episode of the show, hosted by ace adventurer Bear Grylls, will premiere on September 11 on Discovery Plus app and on September 14 on Discovery Channel.

Published: 21st August 2020 03:49 PM  |   Last Updated: 21st August 2020 03:49 PM   |  A+A-

Actor Akshay Kumar in a still from 'Into Wild With Bear Grylls' (Photo |Twitter video grab)

Actor Akshay Kumar in a still from 'Into Wild With Bear Grylls' (Photo |Twitter video grab)

By PTI

MUMBAI: Bollywood action star Akshay Kumar is set to appear in the upcoming episode of adventure show "Into Wild With Bear Grylls".

The much-anticipated episode of the show, hosted by ace adventurer Bear Grylls, will premiere on September 11 on Discovery Plus app and on September 14 on Discovery Channel.

Akshay and Bear shared the motion poster of the episode on Twitter.

"You thinking I mad but mad only going into the wild. #IntoTheWildWithBearGrylls @BearGrylls @DiscoveryPlusIn @DiscoveryIN," the 52-year-old star wrote on Twitter.

The show's host tweeted that he has found a great "adventure buddy" in the Hindi film actor.

"Life is an adventure that is best lived boldly, and there are few bette (madder) adventure buddies than the legendary @akshaykumar #KhiladiOnDiscovery #IntoTheWildwithBearGrylls @DiscoveryPlusIn @DiscoveryIN," he posted on the microblogging site.

Discovery Channel also unveiled the motion poster and announced the release date for the upcoming special episode on the social media platform.

Prior to Akshay, Prime Minister Narendra Modi and superstar Rajinikanth have accompanied Grylls on his adventures in the wilderness.

Stay up to date on all the latest Entertainment Hindi news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
TAGS
Akshay Kumar Into Wild With Bear Grylls
India Matters
A health worker takes a nasal swab to test for COVID-19 in a government school in New Delhi. (Photo | AP)
India's Covid-19 tally crosses 29 lakh-mark, recovery rate rises to over 74%
For representational purposes. (Express Illustrations)
ESIC workers who lost jobs to get 50% salary for three months
Madhya Pradesh CM Shivraj Singh Chouhan (Photo | PTI)
MP becomes first state to offer govt jobs on basis of NRA score
For representational purposes (Photo | PTI)
107-year-old Maharashtra woman beats COVID-19

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Cheese being packed for deliveries at Vallamborsa cheese shop. (Photo | Meghana Sastry, EPS)
Burrata, Bocconcino and more: Bengaluru monks turn into cheesemakers
A Covid hospital that is portable, foldable and deployable!
Gallery
The Beautiful game's global appeal is used by several fan groups to question oppression, corruption, and different phobias. For them, their beloved team's legacy is preserved in the ideology they uphold. At time racism and far-right politics cause a heada
How is football a political sport? 9 Leftwing clubs to whose fans you don't want to ask this question!
An agricultural labourer engaged in her daily work at Mudapuram paddy field near Chirayinkeezhu in Thiruvananthapuram. Despite the Covid outbreak, agricultural activities, which are crucial in ensuring food security, are continuing in full swing across Ke
Photography in the time of pandemic: The many faces of life as India's battle against coronavirus continues | World Photography Day
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp