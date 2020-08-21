STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Check out Taapsee Pannu's first look from upcoming movie 'Rashmi Rocket' 

Set in Kutch, Gujarat, 'Rashmi Rocket' will star Taapsee in the title role of a gifted athlete. The actor and producer Ronnie Screwvala's company RSVP took to social media to share the news.

Taapsee Pannu in 'Rashmi Rocket' (Photo | Taapsee Pannu, Twitter)

By PTI

MUMBAI: Taapsee Pannu on Friday said her upcoming film "Rashmi Rocket" will commence filming in November this year.

Set in Kutch, Gujarat, "Rashmi Rocket" will star Taapsee in the title role of a gifted athlete.

The actor and producer Ronnie Screwvala's company RSVP took to social media to share the news.

"Getting back on track, one lap at a time! #RashmiRocket to start shooting this November. #FridaysWithRSVP," the 33-year-old actor wrote on Twitter.

The "Thappad" actor had shared her first look as a rugged athlete, dressed in salwar kameez, August last year.

In a statement, Taapsee said she is excited to start the shoot for the movie, which was previously set to commence production early this year but got delayed due to coronavirus pandemic.

"Just before the pandemic I was already three months into my training period to transform into a physique closest to that of a sprinter.

This has been a long break but with the kind of subject it is.

"I am excited to restart the journey from scratch again starting with my training," she added.

The film narrates the story of a young girl, blessed with a gift of speed, and her village fondly calls her as "Rocket".

"When she gets a chance to showcase her talent professionally, she excels but also realises that the race to the finish line is peppered with many hurdles, and what seems like an athletic contest turns into her personal battle for respect, honour, and even her very identity," the official plotline read.

The film is written by Nanda Periyasamy, Aniruddha Guha and Kanika Dhillon.

"Karwaan" helmer Akarsh Khurana is directing the movie.

The filmmaker said the team was ready to begin shooting when the country-wide lockdown was announced.

"We were all set to shoot when the pandemic struck. I'm glad that we're resuming soon. The team and I have been waiting eagerly to set off on this journey. It's a terrific story that I'm excited to tell,"  Khurana said.

  Screwvala said "Rashmi Rocket" is a story of the trials and tribulations that several female athletes face on their journey and the unmatchable resolve to achieve their destiny.

"Post lockdown, we are eager and keen to be resuming shoots at RSVP and get this one on the road", he said.

Priyanshu Painyuli, best known for Vikramaditya Motwane''s "Bhavesh Joshi Superhero", will feature alongside Pannu in the film.

Film composer Amit Trivedi, known for films such as "Dev D", "Lootera", "Queen" and "Kedarnath", will be composing the music.

"Rashmi Rocket", produced by Screwvala along with Neha Anand and Pranjal Khandhdiya, is set to release next year.

