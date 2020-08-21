STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Popular folk singer Sharda Sinha, known as 'Bihar-Kokila', tests positive for COVID-19

In a video message, she said that though she didn't go out of her house and didn't meet any other for last six months, she had tested positive.

'Bihar Kokila' Sharda Sinha

'Bihar Kokila' Sharda Sinha (Photo| Facebook)

By Rajesh Kumar Thakur
Express News Service

PATNA: Bihar's famous folk singer and Padma-bhushan recipient Sharda Sinha tested positive for COVID-19 asymptotically on Friday in Patna.

Known far and wide as "nightingale of Bihar", Sinha, herself shared this sad news through social media and urged people to pray for her fast recovery. In a video message, she said that though she didn't go out of her house and didn't meet any other for last six months, she had tested positive.

"I request you all to pray for me and maintain social distancing and keep washing your hands and wearing facemasks without fail. I would be speak to you all soon after I return post-recovery", she told to her millions of fans.

She is also a teacher in a Samastipur-based college. She shot to fame when she brought out an album of folksongs on Bihar's most popular festival- Chhath Puja in 1977

A famous song :"Sop Lele Ghat Par Bhaiya Jala"and other folk songs of Chhatha voiced by her proved to be an instant hit in the market. Apart from this, her famous song, voiced for Salman Khan-starrer 'Maine Pyar Kiya"- 'Pag Pag Liye Jaoon' - which was filmed on the actor and Bhagyashree, became popular across the country that made her a nationally acclaimed singer of folksongs.

She had sung thousands of songs and dominated the world of folksongs. Recognising her contribution in the promotion of folksongs, she was awarded with Padma Bhushan by the central government a few years ago.

