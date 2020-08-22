Akshay Kumar starts shooting for Bell Bottom in UK  

By Express News Service

Akshay Kumar-starrer Bell Bottom started filming in the UK on Thursday. The actor, along with co-stars Vaani Kapoor, Lara Dutta and Huma Qureshi, had flown to the UK earlier this month for the shoot. The team was put in a 14-day mandatory quarantine by the UK government.

Akshay, who essays the lead in the spy thriller, did the clap shot of the film. The makers assured they are following all norms to ensure the safety of the cast and crew. “Lights, camera, mask-on,” Akshay says in a BTS video with the clapper board.

Bell Bottom is directed by Ranjit M Tewari. Set in the 1980s, the thriller tells the story of ‘one of India’s forgotten heroes’. It is set to release on April 2, 2021. Akshay will also be seen in Sooryavanshi, Laxmmi Bomb and Atrangi Re.