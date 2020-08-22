STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Entertainment Hindi

BigB to Hema Malini, bollywood celebrities extend warm wishes on Ganesh Chaturthi

Wishing health, happiness, and prosperity, senior actor Hema Malini extended warm wishes of the festival on Twitter.

Published: 22nd August 2020 11:13 AM  |   Last Updated: 22nd August 2020 11:13 AM   |  A+A-

Amitabh Bachchan

Amitabh Bachchan

By ANI

MUMBAI: As the ten-day celebrations for Ganesh Chaturthi begins today, Bollywood celebrities including Amitabh Bachchan, Ajay Devgn, Kangana Ranaut among many others extended wishes of the festival on social media.

Megastar Amitabh Bachchan posted the pictures from the celebration on Twitter and extended greetings for the festival. In the pictures, the 'Don' actor is seen touching the feet of Lord Ganesha's idol and is seen offering prayers at a pandal with son Abhishek Bachchan. Along with the post, he noted, "Ganapati Bappa Moreya ..."

Wishing health, happiness, and prosperity, senior actor Hema Malini extended warm wishes of the festival on Twitter.

The actor posted pictures featuring idols of Lord Ganesha and noted, "The most loved god of the hindu pantheon, Ganesh ji is the harbinger of good and is worshipped far and wide with fervour. May this Ganesh Chaturthi bring u all health, happiness & prosperity & save u from evil. Happy Ganesh Chaturthi."

"Ganpati Bappa Morya #HappyGaneshChaturthi," wrote actor Ajay Devgn as he shared a video of himself entering the pandal and offering prayers to diety.

Wishing for safety and peace for all amid the coronavirus pandemic, actor Kajol Devgn too extended greetings of the festival on Twitter. Along with the post, she noted, "This year, we need the 'Dukh Harta' to take away our problems & bless us with better times... Wishing safety & peace for all. #HappyGaneshChaturthi ."

Extending the greetings of the festival, actor Kangana Ranaut through the Twitter handle of her team noted, "Ganesh chaturthee ki haardik shubhakaamanaen." (along with folded hands emoji).

The 10-day festivities of Ganesh Chaturthi, the birth anniversary of Lord Ganesha, begins on August 22. The festivities will end with the final immersion of the Ganesha idols, called the Visarjan.

The festival is celebrated with much grandeur in Maharashtra, Tamil Nadu, Karnataka, Gujarat among other states.

Stay up to date on all the latest Entertainment Hindi news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
TAGS
Ganesh Chaturthi Bollywood on Ganesh Chaturthi Amitabh Bachchan Hema Malini Kangana Ranaut Kajol
India Matters
A health worker takes a nasal swab to test for COVID-19 in a government school in New Delhi. (Photo | AP)
India's Covid-19 tally crosses 29 lakh-mark, recovery rate rises to over 74%
For representational purposes. (Express Illustrations)
ESIC workers who lost jobs to get 50% salary for three months
Madhya Pradesh CM Shivraj Singh Chouhan (Photo | PTI)
MP becomes first state to offer govt jobs on basis of NRA score
For representational purposes (Photo | PTI)
107-year-old Maharashtra woman beats COVID-19

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Suspected ISIS operative held in Delhi, several IEDs seized
Kerala: Six-year-old who wowed netizens with drumming skills gets drums of his own
Gallery
The Beautiful game's global appeal is used by several fan groups to question oppression, corruption, and different phobias. For them, their beloved team's legacy is preserved in the ideology they uphold. At time racism and far-right politics cause a heada
How is football a political sport? 9 Left-wing clubs to whose fans you don't want to ask this question!
An agricultural labourer engaged in her daily work at Mudapuram paddy field near Chirayinkeezhu in Thiruvananthapuram. Despite the Covid outbreak, agricultural activities, which are crucial in ensuring food security, are continuing in full swing across Ke
Photography in the time of pandemic: The many faces of life as India's battle against coronavirus continues | World Photography Day
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp