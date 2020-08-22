Bollywood celebs urge people to follow social-distancing norms on Ganesh Chaturthi

By ANI

MUMBAI: On the occasion of Ganesh Chaturthi, which is being celebrated amid the Covid-19 pandemic, Bollywood actors including Akshay Kumar, Priyanka Chopra Jonas, Anupam Kher, Urmila Matondkar, Vidya Balan send wishes to their fans, shared glimpses of the celebration, and urged them to follow social-distancing norms.

Urging people to maintain social distancing, Akshay Kumar extended Ganesh Chaturthi greetings on Twitter. He said, "#HappyGaneshChaturthi to you and your family. Please continue maintaining social distancing, avoid inviting people home and visiting people's homes. May our Vighnaharta help us tide over these difficult times. Ganpati Bappa Morya!"

Sharing a throwback picture with her father from an earlier Ganesh Chaturthi celebration, actor Priyanka Chopra Jonas extended festival greetings on Twitter. "Ganesh Chaturthi celebrations this year might be different from the usual but the spirit and faith will always remain the same. May this festival bring a new beginning for all of us.#HappyGaneshChaturthi," she said.

Ganesh Chaturthi celebrations this year might be different from the usual but the spirit and faith will always remain the same.

The 'Kalank' actor posted an intriguing collage of pictures on Twitter featuring the actor and her husband offering prayers. The actor also sent out festival greetings and remembered previous years' celebrations.

Dixit noted," Ganpati Bappa MauryaBappa's arrival will be a little different this year as we fight through the pandemic. I'm remembering moments from previous years' celebrations with friends, family & on sets. Wish you all a very blessed #GaneshChaturthi. Celebrate responsibly & stay safe ."

गणपती बाप्पा मोरया

Paresh Rawal posted a picture of Lord Ganesha's idol adorned with flowers and extended greetings of the festival on Twitter.

Urging people to take precautions amid the celebrations, Urmila Matondkar posted on Twitter a montage featuring herself offering prayers at the pandals.

वक्रतुण्ड महाकाय सूर्यकोटि समप्रभ

निर्विघ्नं कुरु मे देव सर्वकार्येषु सर्वदा

Along with the clip, she wrote, "Will miss #Ganesha darshan at #Mumbai pandals. Request to all to please take necessary precautions during this beautifully pious time against #COVID19 .#HappyGaneshChaturthi #gnnptii_baappaa_moryaa ."

"Wishing you all a safe & blessed Ganesh Chaturthi with lines from my favouritest Marathi Ganpati song sung by our nightingale @lata_mangeshkar Ji," wrote Vidya Balan as she shared her pictures on Instagram in traditional wear to welcome lord Ganesha.

Anupam Kher too extended greetings on the festival as he posted a picture of Lord Ganesha. Along with the picture, he wrote, ""Wish you all a very happy Ganesh Chaturthi. I wish you and your family happiness, prosperity, good health and peace of mind. Ganpati Bappa Morya !! # HappyGaneshChaturthi."

Suniel Shetty asked fans to celebrate an eco-friendly Ganesh Chaturthi. He posted a picture on Twitter with a message that read, " Nature is the art of God. Let's protect it.#EcoFriendlyGaneshChaturthi."