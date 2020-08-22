STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Crew of maximum 50, social distancing: Uttarakhand issues updated SOP for film shooting

The relaxation comes amidst reports of Shahid Kapoor-starrer 'Jersey' scheduled to be shot in multiple locations across the state.

By Vineet Upadhyay
Express News Service

DEHRADUN: The Uttarakhand government has relaxed norms for shooting films in the state by removing the upper limit on the number of crew members for outdoor shoots and raising that limit for indoor shoots. 

KS Chauhan, Nodal Officer, Uttarakhand Film Development Council (UDFC) said, "According to the amended guidelines maximum permissible capacity for indoor shoots will be 50 now. For indoor as well as outdoor shoots, physical distancing of at least 6 feet must be followed".

Officials from the UDFC added that people from film fraternity have requested relaxations as teams of 200-300 people are required when shooting films. 

The SOP with separate instructions include categories like generic preventive measures, health and safety rules at location and film sets, disinfection/sanitisation of facilities, make-up, hairdresser and vestry, food arrangements and catering services, transport and logistics, accommodation and filming at private locations. 

According to the SOP, any film shooting will not be allowed in containment zones and the head of the film shooting unit or audio-visual sector must ensure that no member of the team or crew belongs to the containment zone of the district. 

Earlier in June this year, the realised SOP had permitted a maximum of 15 crew for indoor shoots and 30 for outdoor shoots.

Uttarakhand State Disaster Management Authority (USDMA) and Uttarakhand Film Development Council (UFDC) in June had issued a Standard Operating Procedure (SOP) for film shoots following permission for the shooting of 37 shoots of movies, web-series and music albums at locations in Dehradun, Rishikesh, Mussoorie and Nainital. 

